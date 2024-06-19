jennifer-lopez-vacations-in-italy-without-ben-affleck

Jennifer Lopez is trying to get her groove back, vacationing in Italy without Ben Affleck, carefree while soaking up the sun.

People captured photos of the singer and actress enjoying a sunny day on a boat in Italy on Tuesday, June 18. She was all smiles, showcasing her abs in a cream-colored bandeau top paired with multicolored shorts and gold peep-toe heels.

Lopez, without her husband Ben Affleck by her side, was spotted enjoying a day out on the water. She carried a Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag and accessorized with stylish gold sunglasses, spending quality time with others.

Of course, pictures of Lopez flying solo in Italy found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Jennifer Lopez vacationing in Italy. pic.twitter.com/0YA7XN7Xal — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 19, 2024

This follows Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, being spotted on Sunday celebrating Father’s Day with him. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen at his house wearing a grey V-neck sweater, white T-shirt, blue jeans, and periwinkle sneakers. Later, Affleck was seen driving her home.

Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with Jennifer… Garner. https://t.co/mltbrcpjbe — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 17, 2024

Lopez wasn’t spotted alongside Ben and Garner on Sunday. However, she did pay tribute to her husband for Father’s Day. JLo posted a photo of Affleck from his 2001 film Pearl Harbor on her Instagram Stories. “Our hero,” she wrote in the post, before adding, “Happy Father’s Day”.

JLo called Ben Affleck a “hero” on Father’s Day. (Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez)

Lopez and Affleck do not have children together, but both have kids from previous marriages. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck, with his ex-wife Garner, has three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Jennifer Lopez’s Italian Getaway Without Been Follows a Series of Events Adding to Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez’s Italian getaway without Ben might have some onlookers raising eyebrows about ongoing divorce rumors. Speculation about their split began in May when rumors of divorce emerged after Ben chose to skip the Met Gala, where Jennifer was one of the event’s co-chairs.

Then earlier this month, Jlo scrapped her summer tour. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Recent reports indicate that the couple has put their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion up for sale. They have yet to comment on this development, which surfaced after the Daily Mail published new interior photos from a Zillow listing.

Lopez continues to live in their home, while Affleck reportedly resides in a rental due to their marital difficulties. Despite these challenges, the couple reportedly remains amicable and spends time together every few days.