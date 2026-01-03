Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Call Out Haters For Never Dressing Her Age

Jennifer Lopez has hilariously responded to haters who always criticize her for her choice of apparel. Or, rather, her lack of apparel.

Videos by Suggest

J. Lo currently has a Las Vegas residency, Up All Night: Live In Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The residency lasts 12 nights, and on the first night, she had something to say.

Clad in a glittering and gold bikini, the 56-year-old singer took a moment to address comments that are frequently shot her way.

“It is funny, I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, but they do say funny things, too,” she began, referencing her haters. The first critique she brought up was against her holding her mouth agape slightly when taking photos.

She struck the pose after laughing at herself. Lopez continued to list off the comments, “‘Why she smile when she takes pictures like that? Why does she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age?'”

“And I’m like, huh?”

“Why is she always naked?” she said, laughing, as she grabbed the microphone from the stand.

“And I’m saying if you had this booty, you’d be naked too!” she announced as she shook her rear before scampering away smiling. The audience cheered after her.

Her supporters love the confidence, but some aren’t backing down.

Internet Reacts To Jennifer Lopez’s Clap Back

Naturally, she was speaking to the sold-out venue of 4,000 J. Lo fans. So yeah, they loved what she had to say.

But the internet is ever critical, and comments to the post are very mixed.

“Actually… no. Some of us have self respect,” scolded one.

“She’s trash at singing, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t look fabulous. LOL,” wrote another, with a very polarized opinion on the singer.

“Honestly, she’s a very pretty woman at her age, but if she dressed a little bit more appropriate, she would be stunning,” a third chimed in, providing a more conservative approach.

“Why everyone wanna be naked these days,” lamented one more.

Many of the comments were pretty generic, but in support of her message.