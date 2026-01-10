Jennifer Lawrence Totally Not Over The Time Emma Stone Beat Her To A Role She Wanted

Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of stories about Emma Stone beating her or getting a role she wanted, something she is totally not over and not joking about whatsoever.

As we all know, Jennifer Lawrence is certainly the type to take herself incredibly seriously. So when she spoke to Josh Horowitz at the 92NY Kaufmann Concert Hall on January 7, she was riddled with envy and malice when talking about Emma Stone (her longtime friend).

“The one that I wanted that she got was Easy A,” the 35-year-old actress said. “I was nuts for Easy A, and I really should have gotten it, right? The movie could have turned out great,” she joked.

Easy A was a 2010 film that starred Emma Stone, who played the protagonist Olive Penderghast. I could also see the Hunger Games alum in the same role, so it’s no wonder she was gunning for it, too.

If you haven’t caught on, I’ve been rather sarcastic so far. But Jennifer Lawrence is pretty sarcastic herself, so I thought it would fit. More of her teasing comes through when she mentioned something else Emma Stone beat her to.

Jennifer Lawrence Also Speaks Out About The SAG Nominations

The 32nd Actor Awards are coming up in March, and we already have the nominations. It appears that Emma Stone was nominated, and Jennifer Lawrence was not. Something she made sure to make light of.

“We were over in [our friend] group chat, and she got nominated for SAG today, and I did not,” she explained. “And I wrote, like, ‘What?’ And all of our friends were like, ‘Congratulations, Emma!’ And then I would just do, like, a sad face.”

“And then every time she’s tried to talk today, I’ve just been like, ‘Why are you talking and not sorry? If you can talk, why are you not so sorry?’” she quipped.

On an earnest note, Lawrence said, “No, she’s been beating me for decades, and it’s an honor.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have been friends for a very long time. And I hope their friendship continues, no matter how many times Emma Stone beats Jennifer Lawrence to something.