Jennifer Garner’s Maple Butter Recipe Is The Incredibly Easy Way To Jazz Up Dishes This Fall

Jennifer Garner has made everything from pumpkin oatmeal cookies, blackberry cobbler, and leftover chicken soup on her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram. Her mom even makes the cutest appearances occasionally. The videos are wholesome, sweet, appetizing, and often hilarious.

Her Maple Butter recipe, however, is giving us all the fall feels, and it’s the perfect drizzle to add to, well, just about anything. This sweet delight will become your go-to spread for muffins, roasted root veggies, and of course pancakes.

How To Make Jennifer Garner’s Maple Butter

Garner starts the video by saying, “Here’s something that’ll make your life better… Maple Butter.” She goes on to say, “I mean it’s duh… but still!” And, yep, we get it, Jen, say no more!

Next, she shows us where she’s from on the most darling West Virginia cutting board. She cuts up a whole stick of butter on said cutting board then starts her stovetop to heat up the butter. She adds, after apparently heating up the butter instead of the syrup first, “Okay, well it’s gonna be great. You can’t go wrong.” And with just two ingredients it doesn’t seem like you can.

She excitedly realizes that it doesn’t matter which you heat up first. Saying, “Turns out you can do the butter first or you can heat the maple syrup first. Either way, you’re gonna whisk them together. It doesn’t matter!”

After all the heating and whisking, she immediately drizzles some on a piece of toasted bread. Possibly raisin bread? It looks like some sort of sweet bread, and then exclaims, “Lord yes!” And, brb, gonna go make some to drizzle on something now!

Simple Maple Butter Recipe

Ingredients

8 tablespoons butter

1 cup Grade B maple syrup

Directions

Heat butter first (or syrup) and whisk together over medium heat. That’s it!

What Goes With Maple Butter?

So, the obvious go-to for maple butter would be basically anything sweet. English muffins, waffles, pancakes, and French toast would be my first instinct. Cornbread, roasted sweet potatoes, pan-seared pork, or baked salmon are other pairings that would benefit from a drizzle or two of the sweet concoction.

We can’t wait to see what Jen comes up with on her Pretend Cooking Show next! Tune in because it’ll probably be amazing!