Jennifer Garner Announces Father’s Death With Emotional Tribute

Actress Jennifer Garner and her family have entered a period of mourning. Garner revealed that the patriarch of her family passed away over the weekend.

On Monday, Garner took to social media. Although her father just passed away, her tone did not seem somber in the slightest. More so celebratory that she was able to honor her father while he was still living.

“We were with him, singing ‘Amazing Grace’ as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question),” the actress, wrote on Instagram on April 1st.

“While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad,” she continued. “We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership, and faith.”

Jennifer Garner Pays Homage to Health Care Workers

Garner’s father was 85 years old. While the actress did not reveal how or why he passed away, she did show her appreciation to his healthcare workers. She expressed her gratitude to them adding that they extended her dad’s life.

“Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots— surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and— most of all—next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom,” the actress added.

“There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

Garner Not Bothered By JLo, Affleck Reunion

Garner was previously married to famed actor Ben Affleck. They also have three kids together. Affleck and Garner split in 2018. Affleck was not back on the market for too long as he got back with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

Some may assume Garner is salty about Ben getting back with his ex not too long after a divorce. But one source says her primary concern is her kid’s happiness and Ben’s well-being.

“Jen realized that J. Lo isn’t as domineering as she assumed, and they both agree that the most important thing is the children’s happiness. They also are on the same page about a sober, happy, and healthy Ben benefiting everybody,” the source said.