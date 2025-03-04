Jenna Ortega Stuns at Oscars Party as Fans Await ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 on Netflix

With her hit Netflix series Wednesday set to premiere its highly anticipated second season later this year, Jenna Ortega is already making her public appearance rounds.

The actress was spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday, Mar. 2. She stepped into the spotlight donning a gorgeous gold gown from Donna Karan and minimal jewelry by Pomellato.

US actress Jenna Ortega attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega previously hinted about what fans will experience during the upcoming episodes. The production was stalled due to the actor strike in 2023. However, Netflix promises the show will return for its second season in 2025.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into a horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega stated during Variety’s Actors on Actors in 2023. “because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves, and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Will Not Have a Love Interest in Season 2

Jenna Ortega did note that Wednesday will not have a love interest this upcoming season. This was due to Percy Hynes White (who played Xavier Thorpe) being fired from the production. He was previously accused of sexual assault.

“We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday,” Ortega pointed out. “Which is really great.”

Meanwhile, Ortega will work on the show in multiple capacities. Not only is she starring, but she has also taken on the role of producer for the upcoming season. She described the move as a “natural progression.”

“We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I’m somebody who’s very hands-on,” she explained. “I want to know what’s going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible.”

“On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘OK, what works and what doesn’t?’” she added. “It was naturally already very collaborative.”

Netflix has since released the trailer for the show’s second season. However, it hasn’t revealed the official release date.