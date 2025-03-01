jenna-jameson-is-divorcing-her-wife

It looks like Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless are calling it quits—because Jenna just made it official by filing for divorce.

According to TMZ, Jenna Marie Massoli, better known by her professional name Jenna Jameson, filed for divorce in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, February 27. The filing does not specify the reason for their separation but reveals that the former couple tied the knot on May 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Of course, the relationship has been very publicly plagued with problems since nearly the beginning. Last year, Lawless announced her separation from Jameson, citing a breach of trust. According to Jessi, Jenna had been drinking despite a prior promise to abstain when they first got married.

In her annulment filing, Jessi cited her partner’s drinking problem and an alleged $500K debt as reasons to void the marriage entirely. However, shortly after sharing a video about the situation, Jessi deleted it and appeared to abandon the case altogether. The court ultimately dismissed the annulment in December due to her failure to pursue it further.

More Details of Jenna Jameson’s Divorce Filing

Meanwhile, according to People, Thursday’s filing confirmed that neither Lawless nor Jameson are expecting a child. There is also no community debt to divide, and no requests for spousal support have been made.

The outlet also reports the former adult film star announced her decision to stop using her married name, choosing instead to continue going by “Jenna Jameson.”

She has also requested that the court allow her to retain certain personal items, including luxury handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel, as well as jewelry such as a Jewish faith necklace, a Cartier band, and her father’s necklace and pendant. Additionally, she has asked to keep her personal paintings and clothing as indivisible belongings.

Lawless also reached out to People following the divorce filing.

“She tried to rekindle the relationship multiple times. [However,] I was unwilling to entertain her advances,” Lawless told People on Friday. “She moved around several times, staying with a friend in Chicago. Then with another friend in California, and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while. She was hard to keep up with, so getting her served was challenging.”

Lawless told the outlet she had long since cast Jameson to the side in favor of another flame.

“I’ve moved on with my girlfriend of now 8 months, [fitness model] Christian Ghidina,” Lawless continued. “She’s been beyond patient and understanding through this whole ordeal. I’m grateful for Christian, she’s kept me sane through navigating the Jameson triangle. I’m thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together.”

“I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go,” Lawless added.