Jenna Bush Hager’s Son Made Fun of Her ‘Big Nickels’ After Seeing Her Without Clothes

Jenna Bush Hager recently admitted that her 4-year-old son Harold has a not-so-pleasant nickname for a pair of her private parts.

On yesterday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother of three revealed that her son, Henry “Hal” Harold, watches her dress in the mornings and has come up with an unusual name for a pair of her body parts. Bush Hager isn’t entirely sure she appreciates the moniker.

“Recently while I’m getting dressed — if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like, Hal likes to come in there and say, ‘Look at your nickels. I like your nickels,'” Bush Hager said.

“Now he’s talking about something else… it’s nipples. But he said, ‘Look at your big nickels.’ And then I feel a little humiliated in my own home.”

Meanwhile, co-host Hoda Kotb asked the question surely anyone watching was wondering.

“Do you care about walking around naked with your kids around?”, Kotb asked.

“No I don’t,” Bush Hager replied, before adding, “But not in a gross way.”

“I’m not saying it’s gross, why are you getting offended?” Kotb shot back. “I’m just saying. But also, I’m not walking around. I’m in the privacy of my own bathroom,” Bush Hager pointed out.

“And I don’t have much time because guess what I have to go do down there? Prepare his little food,” Bush Hager further explained.

Kotb neglected to ask Bush Hager why she didn’t lock her bathroom door for privacy.

Jenna Bush Hager Details How Her Son ‘Started to Shame’ Her

Jenna Bush Hager further detailed how her son mercilessly mocks her naked form.

“He walks in and he makes fun of my ‘nickels,’ pointing and laughing in such and talking about their size,” Bush Hager repeated.

Sadly, her son’s shaming forces her to cover herself. She detailed how uncomfortable the child makes her feel in her own home.

“And then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter,” a frazzled Bush Hager admitted. “But he’s started to shame me into outfit, hair, makeup.”

Besides her son Hal, Bush Hager is also a mother to two daughters, Mila, 11, and Poppy Louise, 8, whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager.

To date, Bush Hager hasn’t detailed if any of those children bully her. Here’s hoping that hell-raising Hal is the outlier.