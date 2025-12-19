Jelly Roll’s Felony Convictions Pardoned by Tennessee Governor

Rapper-turned-country-singer Jelly Roll is getting a clean slate from the Volunteer State after Tennessee’s Governor wiped away his past felony convictions.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee pardoned the “Save Me” singer for two robbery and drug-related felonies committed before 2010 in Davidson County, granting him official forgiveness from the state.

“His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for,” Lee explained at the photo op, per the Associated Press.

“It was evident to me that this is a man who should get a pardon,” Lee added, according to The Tennessean.

The “I Need You” artist visited the governor’s mansion following the pardon news, where the two embraced in front of a lit Christmas tree and a decorated fireplace.

Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, was among 33 people granted pardons on December 18 by Governor Lee, according to the AP.

The pardon doesn’t entirely clear Roll’s record but forgives two felony convictions in Davidson County: a 2003 robbery and a 2008 drug possession, according to The Tennessean.

Jelly Roll Filed For the Pardon Just Last Year

As The Tennessean previously reported, Jelly Roll filed a pardon application last year that included statements of support from friends, government officials, and music industry figures.

In April 2024, Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall sent a letter requesting that Governor Lee pardon Roll. Nearly a year later, the Tennessee Board of Parole unanimously recommended a pardon in a non-binding decision.

The “Trailer in the Sky” singer requested a pardon, saying he wants “to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be — to let them know that change is truly possible,” according to the AP.

“One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation … is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption … [across] the rest of the world,” said Jelly, who’s hoping his past felonies won’t keep his international performances locked up.

The “Bottle and Mary Jane” artist has been jailed more than 40 times on various drug charges. His first arrest occurred at age 14.

According to the AP, Jelly Roll’s serious convictions include a robbery at 17 and drug charges at 23. In 2002, he and two accomplices stole $350 from people in a home with the help of a female acquaintance. Since the victims knew her, they were quickly arrested. Jelly Roll, who was unarmed, was sentenced to one year in prison and probation.

In 2008, police discovered marijuana and crack cocaine in his car, resulting in eight years of court-ordered supervision.