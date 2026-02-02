Jelly Roll Calls Himself A “Dumb Redneck” While Abstaining From Political Commentary

Jelly Roll has called himself a “dumb redneck” in response to being asked to make a political comment. The country singer doesn’t think his opinion is worth hearing.

On February 1, the “Save Me” singer attended the GRAMMYs, where he won three awards. Alongside an emotional acceptance speech, the singer also touched on politics. PEOPLE were in the backstage press room after the show where a reporter asked Jelly Roll to comment on “what’s going on in the country right now.”

To that, the country musician simply said, “Not really.”

Many other stars had made anti-I.C.E. messages while on stage. But Jelly Roll didn’t want to get involved.

“So this is the truth,” he began to explain. “I’m glad somebody asked, because I love talking about this stuff, and people care to hear my opinion, but so I can tell you that people shouldn’t care to hear my opinion.”

Jelly Roll Dismisses Himself As A “Dumb Redneck” Not Worth Listening To Politically

“You know, I’m a dumb redneck, like, I haven’t watched enough,” he said. “I didn’t have a phone for 18 months.”

“I’m so disconnected from what’s happening.”

The singer touched on his home life, and how he’s been out of the political loop almost his entire life.

“I grew up in a house of, like, insane pandemonium,” he continued. “Like, I didn’t even know politics were f–king real until I was in my mid-20s in jail. Like, that’s how disconnected [you are] when you grew up in a drug addict household. You think we, like, had common calls about what’s happening in rural politics? Like, we’re just trying to find a way to survive, man, you know?”

Despite all this, Jelly Roll did mention that he does, in fact, “have a lot to say about it.”

“I’m going through it the next week, and everybody’s going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I’ve ever spoke in my life. So I look forward to it on the Internet.”