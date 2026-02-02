Jelly Roll Explains How His Wife And Jesus Literally Saved His Life At The GRAMMYs

Jelly Roll wore his faith on his sleeves as he accepted his GRAMMY Awards on stage. He thanked both his wife and Jesus for saving his life. Quite literally.

On February 1, the country musician accepted three GRAMMY Awards. His Beautifully Broken album won Best Contemporary Country Album, his single “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, and his single “Amen” with Shaboozey won Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

After winning Best Contemporary Country Album, Jelly Roll gave an invigorating acceptance speech on stage at the Crypto.com Arena. He credited his wife and Jesus for the life he has now.

Jelly Roll has always been transparent about his belief and faith. He has said before how religion saved his life and put him on the right track after an adolescence and young adulthood of imprisonment.

“First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening. Lord, I am listening. Lord,” he strongly began. “Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife.”

He continued, “I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus.”

Jelly Roll Thanks Jesus And His Wife For His Life

Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, has been married to his wife, Alisa “Bunnie Xo” DeFord, since their spontaneous elopement in Las Vegas in 2016. He has since praised his wife every moment he’s got.

Proceeding, Jelly Roll touched on how he encountered religion while incarcerated.

“There was a moment in my life that all I had was a Bible this big, and a radio the same size, and a six-by-eight-foot cell,” he described. “And I believe that those two things could change my life. I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life.”

“And I want to tell y’all right now Jesus is for everybody,” he proclaimed. “Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label.”

He concluded, “Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with Him. I love you, Lord.”