Jelly Roll and 2 More Celebs Revealed as ‘Star Search’ Judges

Netflix just revealed that rapper turned country artist Jelly Roll is saddling up to be a judge on the streamer’s upcoming Star Search reboot.

Joining the “Save Me” singer on the judging panel are Buffy the Vampire Slayer legend Sarah Michelle Gellar and TV personality Chrissy Teigen. Meanwhile, Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson is slated to host.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen will join Jelly Roll in Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ reboot. (Photos by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images and Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hearst Magazines )

Singing and talent competitions are everywhere these days, thanks to shows like American Idol, The Voice, and America’s Got Talent. But before all that, there was Star Search—the original launchpad for future stars.

In 2002, American Idol became a massive hit, launching stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. The success led to a flood of similar shows, including The X Factor and AGT, many involving Simon Cowell. A CBS reboot of Star Search followed in 2003 but lasted only a year.

However, with heavyweights like Jelly Roll and the backing of Netflix, this version of Star Search might just stick around long enough to outshine its copycats.

Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Allows Fans to Vote on Contestants in Real-Time

The reimagined series brings back the star-making magic of Star Search, the Ed McMahon classic that gave us icons like Beyoncé, Ray Romano, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and more. Forty-two years after its debut, it’s making a comeback—Netflix is betting it’s nostalgic enough to win over old fans and shiny enough to dazzle a brand-new generation.

Ready to play along at home? Star Search debuts Jan. 20 and will air live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Viewers can vote in real-time to help decide which contestants move on. According to Netflix, you can easily vote with your remote or by tapping the screen in the Netflix mobile app.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, leaning into the nostalgia of the original.