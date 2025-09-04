Jay Cutler Sued Over 2024 DUI Crash Following His Sentencing 

One week after he was sentenced for his 2024 DUI crash, Jay Cutler was hit with a lawsuit related to the accident.

Videos by Suggest

According to Us Weekly, Perry Lee, who was driving the vehicle Cutler hit while intoxicated, filed a lawsuit against the former NFL football player.

In the legal documents, Lee alleged that Cutler was “at fault for the collision.”

“Cutler failed to use reasonable and due care in the operation of the vehicle he was driving so as to avoid injury to other persons using the roadway, including [Lee],” the documents read.

A ragged Jay Cutler poses for a mugshot following his arrest for driving under the influence and possessing a firearm in Tennessee on October 17, 2024. (Image via Franklin (TN) Police Department)

Lee has incurred medical bills and other expenses as a result of the accident. He further stated that he endured both physical and mental suffering as well as the loss of enjoyment in life.

Lee’s legal team is seeking unspecified damages.

Lee’s lawyers, John Morgan and Sydney Pierce, released a statement about the lawsuit. “Our client is a veteran who was injured in a car crash due to the alleged negligence of another driver.”

They further noted, “His injuries from the crash cause him daily pain and have eroded his quality of life. We are seeking justice for him so he can get the care he needs and try to move forward with his life.”

Jay Cutler was previously sentenced to four days in the Williamson County Jail. He also needs to attend DUI classes and pay $350 in fees. His license has also been revoked, and he will have one year of unsupervised probation following his release from jail.

Jay Cutler Allegedly Tried to Offer the Other Driver in the DUI Accident $2,000 Not to Call the Police

In a report about the accident, Lee told law enforcement that Cuter offered him $2,000 not to call the police.

Once they arrived, the officers noted that Culter had been “staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed” while walking. His eyes also appeared to be “bloodshot” and “watery.”

Although he initially denied having any drinks before getting behind the wheel, Cutler eventually told officers that he had “a little bit.”

He was then arrested after refusing to do a field sobriety test. Upon searching his vehicle, the responding officers discovered a “loaded Glock handgun.” He was booked on charges of DUI, illegally possessing a weapon while intoxicated, and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.

As part of a plea deal, Cutler pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI. While the other charges were dropped, he was forced to surrender the handgun.

His jail sentence begins on Sept. 29.