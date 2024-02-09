Jason Kelce’s Daughter Reminds Him of Travis: ‘She Kind of Looks Like You’

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce’s season ended early. His team was eliminated in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. But individually, Jason had a terrific season and was rewarded with Pro Bowl honors.

While in Orlando for the Pro Bowl, Jason took his wife Kylie and their three kids to Disney World. During their visit to the theme park, Jason had a moment when he realized how much his daughter Ellie reminded him of his brother.

“We went on the teacups, Wyatt still will not go on any rides. She a little scaredy cat,” Jason started.

“I’ve always thought that Ellie matched your intensity and kind of looks like you if we’re being honest. She loves rides. She is not afraid of rides at all.”

Kylie Kelce Reacts to Husband’s Potential Retirement

Earlier this year, hinted at the idea of retirement after this season. After his Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs a bombshell report hinted that Jason told his teammates he was indeed retiring. However, that report turned out to be inaccurate. Jason’s NFL future remains in limbo. But his wife Kelce believes that whatever he decides to do next, he will succeed.

“I think that it would be unhealthy to always be asking, ‘What if? What if I continued? What if I played one more season? I think that whatever he does, he’s going to be successful in,” Kelce’s wife Kylie told Good Morning America.

“And I’m not just saying that because I’m his wife, I think that it’s his personality. I’m very excited to see what he does next because I think he’s going to nail it.”

Jason Kelce Has Previously Pondered Retiring

While Kelce has not officially announced his retirement from the NFL yet, it’s not like the thought hasn’t crossed the mind of the Eagles’ star. Kelce starred in an Amazon Prime documentary last year that documents his life off the field. In the documentary, his wife Kylie revealed that the Pro Bowl center has considered the thought of retirement “for years”

“I don’t think that people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family,” she said.

“I always tell people, no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he is still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.”