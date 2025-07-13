Jason Kelce Opens Up About His Bond With Brother Travis, Calling Him His ‘Best Friend on the Planet’

Proving to have a bigger bond than just blood, Jason Kelce opened up about his bond with his younger brother, Travis.

During his appearance at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe this weekend, Jason spoke about how he considers Travis his “best friend on the planet.”

“Travis and I have been close for a long time,” Jason said, per Starcade Media. “Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other.”

He then said, “Now it’s more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different. Now it’s just, he’s my best friend on the planet.”

Jason then said that he and Travis talk once a week, and the Kelce family remains super close. “He’s a great uncle,” he continued. “I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments, and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private… We’re a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it’s good to sit down and talk once a week.”

Travis Kelce Previously Spoke About Having Another Niece After Jason and Kylie Announced Fourth Pregnancy

While discussing Jason and Kylie’s fourth pregnancy, Travis Kelce spoke about having another niece.

“Those girls warm my heart,” Travis stated while speaking to the media before Super Bowl LIX. “They’re the absolute best.”

Speaking about his brother and sister-in-law, Travis stated, “Kylie and Jason are just unbelievable parents, great people first off, just unbelievable parents. It’s fun that they’ve got another one coming in there, but that [their home] is gonna be chaos.”

Kylie also spoke about her daughters cheering on Travis during the game, despite his team playing Jason’s former team. “I will say that we have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts,” she said. “Because they love their uncle, and of course, they love cheering him on.”

“And to be fair, they love cheering on the [Philadelphia Eagles] too,” she added. “But he is our family, and I wanna make sure that the girls feel included.”

Before welcoming their fourth daughter, Finnley, Jason and Kylie had daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.