January 28-February 3 Horoscope: Brace For Change Ahead

This week, all celestial signs point to endings and shake-ups, starting with Uranus’ shift out of retrograde under the 8th House of Reincarnation. The 8th House governs mental health and death, whether the latter is physical or metaphorical. Meanwhile, Uranus facilitates awakenings, societal progression, and unpredictable changes. As its transformative energy shifts from inward to outward, the world around us becomes liable to change in surprising ways.



While this powerful astrological event is taking place, a waning full Moon is flying through the last Zodiac house, the 12th House of Self-Undoing, before starting over its cycle in the 1st House of Self on Wednesday. A waning Moon is indicative of letting things go without the added influence of the 12th House, which governs our self-consciousness. Add these two elements together, and it spells a recipe for change.



Whether this becomes an empowering metamorphosis or a devastating mutation is up to you. Which will it be for your sign this week?

Before you go burning bridges you can’t rebuild, the stars urge you to consider: is opening this can of worms really going to be worth it? Just because you have the energy and willingness to do so doesn’t mean it’s the best solution for this problem. If you didn’t have so many emotions tied into this obstacle, would you still feel as adamant about exhausting yourself to overcome it?



Forgiveness is rarely done for the one at fault. On the contrary, it’s a blessing to ourselves to release negative energy weighing us down. Past the initial wrongdoing, any further burden this conflict puts on you is partially due to your willingness to cling so tightly to it.

Your all-or-nothing personality makes transitions particularly challenging. First, you struggle to find the motivation to start the evolutionary process. And once you do, you get frustrated if the changes aren’t immediate. As tiresome as this cycle can be, you must power through it if you want to reap the benefits of personal growth. This won’t be a linear process, Taurus.



Prepare for days where it feels like you took two, three, or even four steps back. What’s important is that you keep moving. With each regression and jolt forward, you’ll grow more resilient and capable of handling life’s inevitable ups and downs with ease. Use that stubbornness to your advantage, and don’t give up.

We can do only so much once the universe lays out its cards before us. Free will doesn’t guarantee the desired results despite our best efforts. In this case, it would be more productive to work on acclimating to your new environment as opposed to fighting against it. Refusing to do so puts you at risk of damaging professional and personal relationships.



Honestly evaluating one’s choices can be a difficult practice. But it will only grow harder the more you put it off, Gemini. You’d be doing your future self a favor by working on your adaptability in the present. This won’t be the last time the ground shifts under your feet unexpectedly.

We become accustomed to the treatment we regularly tolerate. Thus, you must pay attention when your emotions signal something is wrong. As quickly as some might write off your keen sensitivity, it bodes advantageous when determining which relationships in our lives are beneficial and which are toxic and need to be managed more thoughtfully.



Of course, cutting off every toxic connection in one’s life is not always possible. In these cases, the second best thing is practicing firm boundaries. You might not be able to shut out a person from your life completely. But you can at least shut them down when they affect you emotionally or mentally.

For someone who looks as comfortable as you do under the spotlight, you have a surprisingly hard time accepting prosperity without skepticism. Your ego lies at the root of this tendency. Once you get a taste of good fortune, you become fixated on making sure it doesn’t go away. Unfortunately, this can create a self-fulfilling cycle that depletes your luck prematurely.



The stars urge you to enjoy your joy simply for the sake of doing so — not because of the greater benefits it could lead to, not as a pat on your back for all your hard work, but for the sheer human pleasure of acknowledging when things are going well for oneself. Not only will this help you relish the feeling longer, but it will also help hone your ability to practice gratitude.

It’s not enough to have the foresight to know when it’s time to let something or someone go. You must also learn to overcome the insecurities that convince you it’s not that big of a problem or something you should be expected to deal with. Otherwise, your insights are just causing more suffering. And at that point, why not give them up entirely?



Because you are no longer ignorant of the truth of this situation, you can’t claim ignorance is bliss. You can either continue to suffer in silence or speak up and advocate for yourself. Be as quick to help and empower yourself as you are others, Virgo.

Despite your best efforts to plan and manage every facet of your life, the world around you is finicky at best. Thus, it’s critical that you learn to be satisfied with leaning on yourself and yourself alone. Not only does this require you to lower your expectations of others. But it also requires you to have a stronger faith in yourself — both have their own set of challenges.



As tempting as it might be to remain noncommittal, this becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy the longer you do it. If you constantly belittle your gut feelings, then it will become harder to trust them when doing so is absolutely pertinent. Start small so you can handle the big stuff later.

The deceiving nature of our egos makes it difficult for us to accurately analyze our actions as deftly as those around us. But rest assured, Scorpio: just because it’s a challenge doesn’t mean it’s impossible. And as helpful as it is to be able to assess when our external environment is off, knowing when we’re reflecting those same poor qualities is just as critical.



While the latter exercise might be more damaging to our esteem, it has an added benefit that you mustn’t downplay: control. You can’t change other people’s actions to fall more in line with your ethics. But you can change yours. Forget everything else — that ought to be your focus.

Be wary of exhausting yourself by scrambling up molehills when actual mountains are waiting for you to cross them soon after. Not every challenge is worth pursuing, and not every battle is worth the energy to fight it. The stars urge you to take a more discretionary approach to picking fights and taking stands. Pause to consider if it’s even worth it.



Your principled heart is admirable but can also become blinded by its morals and beliefs. These values convince you to rock the boat whether or not it’s necessary. But if you rock the boat too hard, you’re liable to fall right into the water, too.

If it feels like you’re being pulled in a million different directions this week, you’re not crazy. A chaotic celestial traffic jam occurs under your sign in the 4th House of Home and Family. This includes a powerful conjunction of Mars and Mercury early in the week. These two inner planets, Venus, and Pluto all remain under your sign for the next several days.



Consequently, life might start to feel a bit overwhelming between romantic, professional, and financial endeavors. The most important thing to remember is to try and stay calm. Floundering against the waves won’t make it any easier to swim to shore. Knock things out one step at a time, and give yourself grace while you do so. This is not for the faint of heart.

No matter how forward-thinking, eccentric, or unflappable you consider yourself to be, never underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you. Your ruling planet, Uranus, leaves retrograde early in the week. Keep an eye out for unexpected changes in your external environment as this faraway planet’s chaotic energy once again turns outward.



As tempting as it might be to build walls around yourself to avoid feeling any negative effects from these shake-ups, the stars urge you to avoid doing so. The effects of these changes will get to you one way or another. All you’re doing by delaying the inevitable is allowing them to build momentum. Keep an open heart and mind, and have faith in your ability to navigate these uncharted waters.

Just because a problem isn’t readily visible doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Our subconscious often tries to protect us from negative feelings by burying these emotions in our dreams, underlying moods, and minor annoyances. Pay close attention to what makes your blood pressure rise this week. Consider whether there is another factor at play lurking beneath the surface.



This cognitive dissonance will be most palpable early in the week as your ruling planet and sign directly challenge a waning gibbous Moon in the 12th House of Self-Undoing, which also governs the subconscious. Although the tension will wane throughout the week, it won’t dissipate completely. The stars urge you to remain vigilant.