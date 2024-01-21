January 21-27 Horoscope: Avoiding the Us vs. Them Mentality

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, two powerful celestial events occur simultaneously to create a palpable energy in the closest facets of our daily lives. First, a full Moon and Sun oppose one another under Aquarius and Leo, respectively. When these two powerful bodies stand off across the celestial plane, the terrestrial results often manifest as emotional conflict and battles with the ego or self.



Meanwhile, Mercury and Mars form a potent conjunction under Capricorn in the 4th House of Home and Family. Mercury governs intellect and communication, while Mars governs assertiveness and energy. Use this fiery combo to dive deep into the good, the bad, and the ugly of your relationships. Now is the time for conflict resolution, quality time, or maybe both. What do the stars have in store for your sign this week?

Choose Your Sign Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn Aquarius Pisces

An emotional impulse isn’t always the first we should entertain, regardless of how satisfying it might feel at the moment. Prepare for high tensions over the next few days as your sign and ruling planet, Mars, face off with multiple celestial bodies throughout the course of the week. Keep an open mind to opposing ideas and challenges that may arise.



Curiosity is key when it comes to approaching obstacles as opportunities to hone our problem-solving skills, as opposed to direct attacks on our pursuit of happiness. Rather than lamenting, ‘Why me?’ Try asking, “Why?’ This shift in perspective is subtle but has the capacity to completely change your worldview if you let it.

Undergoing change is the reality of life — not the exception. The sooner you learn to accept this fact and go with the flow, the easier it’ll be to navigate life’s inevitable ups and downs. It’s the young, flexible sapling that survives a raging windstorm, not the sturdy oak. Be careful not to confuse your stubborn resistance to change as wisdom.



There’s nothing wrong with seeking consistency. But at one point, everything you once considered consistent was new. Time will offer the familiarity you seek. And rest assured, Taurus: your surroundings will begin to morph even if you stay the same. Don’t underestimate the potential of your comfort zone to grow stagnant.

It isn’t enough to have a solid idea alone, Gemini. You’re doing yourself and your creative energy a disservice by not taking the next step and acting on this new endeavor. There are always a million reasons not to do something at any given moment. Wait a few more moments, perhaps even years, and a new million excuses will have taken their place.



Stop waiting for the stars to align, and start rearranging the cosmos yourself. Moving ahead with this goal might be a little scary at first. But you owe it to the future version of yourself not to waste any more of your valuable time. You have the skills you need to face whatever imagined obstacles are keeping you from making your move.

An interpersonal conflict close to you is proof that you can’t have your cake and eat it, too. You can either act immediately on your emotions and suffer the potential consequences of a hasty decision, or you can deal with the discomfort of delaying your next step until you get the full picture. Having both isn’t an option. In either case, you’ll have to give something up, Cancer.



Consider what you actually need from this situation. If it’s to make your point and get out as quickly as possible, then perhaps it’s worth the risk of a quick retort. But if any part of you wants this relationship to survive beyond this battle of egos, then you’ll want to approach this a bit more tenderly.

Prioritizing yourself is bound to receive some pushback from those who would rather you sacrifice your own wants and needs for theirs. It’s up to you to decide whether to listen to them or to continue following your heart down the path you’re on. The biggest obstacle that stands to deter your progress at this point, Leo, is your innate desire to be liked.



The more you base your decisions on the opinions of others, the further skewed from your individual ideals you will become. Rather than forcing yourself to fit the criteria of every person you encounter, why not stay steadfast in your identity and let the right people come to you? Authenticity attracts authenticity.

Mental fortitude doesn’t necessarily mean pushing down your emotions until they’re no longer a distraction. On the contrary, it requires us to sit with our feelings, process, and acknowledge them. Then, choose your actions in spite of them — not because of them. Keep an eye out for opportunities to rebalance your emotional and logical selves this week.



The stars suggest an emotional impasse rearing its head early in the week, which can be an exhausting and tiring challenge to face. However, a powerful conjunction between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Mars locks in by the week’s end, promising to offer some much-needed pep in your step and fire in your heart.

Your gut feelings are almost always worth a second look, but be wary of treating them as concrete evidence of wrongdoing. As difficult as it might be at the moment, try your best to remain open-minded about the information you receive moving forward through the week. Jumping to conclusions is a recipe to land further away from your path than intended.



Consider this exercise as a form of devotion to yourself. Rather than wallowing in your doubts and anxieties, treat yourself the same way you would a friend — remind yourself that wherever there exists potential for negativity, there also exists the same chance of the opposite. What if you’re wrong? And if you’re not, what if this is a blessing in disguise?

Adopting a more positive outlook on the world inherently lends itself to a similar perspective of ourselves. Every relationship, challenge, glimmer, and trigger you encounter is a mirror reflecting your psyche back to you. If you constantly look for the worst, then it will find a way to appear before you — whether externally or from within.



Conversely, practicing grace and compassion makes it easier to extend those same values to oneself. And don’t forget, Scorpio: it’s called practicing for a reason. Even if it feels awkward and clumsy now, keep at it. Eventually, this type of positive thinking will become second nature, and the doom and gloom to which you were once accustomed will be a foreign concept.

In the case of professional endeavors, it can be pertinent to strike while the iron is hot, so to speak. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always happen at the most convenient times, which can unintentionally disaffect our personal endeavors. Only you can decide if that risk is worth the reward, Sag. There are also some things you can do to mitigate any potential damages.



Prioritize open communication while you focus your efforts elsewhere. There’s a high likelihood that those around you want you to succeed. They just don’t want to feel left out in the cold while you do so. If you balance your relationships wisely, there is a way you can come out ahead on all fronts. It won’t be easy, but it will certainly be worth it.

The path ahead is clear and straight; all you have to do is walk it, Cap. Stop waiting for someone else to take the lead and take up that cause yourself. After all, you’ve thought about the way forward long enough. Why shouldn’t you be the one to guide the way? Being the first to enter uncharted territory can certainly be frightening. But it’s also exhilarating.

A powerful conjunction of Mercury, which governs intellect and communication, and Mars, which governs assertiveness and energy, locks into place under your sign by the end of the week. Use this potent combination to your advantage by taking charge and turning thoughts into reality. Indeed, the stars are aligned in your favor. Have faith in yourself.

Your evolution is personal to you and only you, Aquarius. You mustn’t base your decision to transform for the better based on the readiness of those around you to do the same. Not everyone reaches their desire to evolve at the same time. And even more importantly, this type of motivation doesn’t last forever. So, it’s imperative you follow your instincts.



If you feel like you’re in need of a change, then you owe it to yourself to make one. You don’t have to answer to anyone else’s comfort zone or stagnancy. Moreover, making that first move could be the motivational push someone else needed to work on themselves. And even if it doesn’t, the important thing is that you made the best decision for you.

The longer you keep avoiding facing this conflict head-on, the worse it will begin to fester. This isn’t one of those situations that will go away because you ignored it long enough, Pisces. It will just make the communicational divide between you and the other party even more difficult to traverse. Start putting out the flames now before the entire bridge is burned.



This might not be what your ego wants you to do. But the stars suggest it is what your heart needs. Being right is hardly worth it if you come out on the other side alone. Even if this particular relationship doesn’t withstand this test of endurance, the cosmos urge you to lean into your other connections for love, support, and guidance. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.