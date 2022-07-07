Who Is New ‘GMA’ Anchor Janai Norman And Who Is She Replacing?

Good Morning America is welcoming a new face to their lineup: meet Janai Norman! The new co-anchor is joining the morning show immediately and will appear on the weekend edition of GMA. So, what do we know about Norman?

Who Is Norman Replacing?

The announcement of Norman’s hiring was announced earlier this week. She is set to take over for Dan Harris, who left the show last year to focus on his meditation company. ABC News president Kim Godwin released a statement about the newest addition to Good Morning America, saying, “Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news.”

She continued, “She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.”

Her History With ABC

So, what do we know about Norman? The anchor’s love for journalism began at a young age, and Norman took journalism classes in high school, becoming the editor-in-chief of the school paper during her junior and senior years.

Norman attended the University of Missouri, and even interned with ABC’s NewsOne during her college days. After graduation, the journalist bounced around news shows in Oklahoma and Florida before ending up back in New York with ABC.

She has worked as a correspondent and anchor for the network, covering hard news stories, as well as leading Pop News on the weekends. Norman has also served as the overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning. The new morning show host has a pretty busy working life, but she has also made time for a personal life. She is married to Eli Norman, and the couples share two children.

Norman: ‘I Am Overwhelmed…And So Proud Of Myself’

What is Norman’s reaction to her new job? She posted a screenshot of the announcement to Instagram, captioning it, “‘Stay far from timid. Only make moves when your heart’s in it. And live the phrase the sky’s the limit.’ I feel so many things but can’t nail down the words just yet. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. And honestly, so proud of myself.”

Good Morning America viewers can’t wait to see Norman join fellow co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim and are excited for the talented journalist to take on such a high profile new role!

