Jana Kramer Recalls Almost Having ‘Weird’ Moment With Ex-Husband During a Winter Storm

Jana Kramer admitted she nearly had an awkward moment with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, during the recent snowstorm.

During the recent episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer, the former One Tree Hill star said the weather nearly caused her to spend more time with her ex.

Recalling the situation, Kramer said that while she felt prepared for the winter storm, she realized her vehicle wasn’t properly prepared for the weather as she was heading to the gym to work out.

“It had started to snow, but it wasn’t bad,” she said. “I’m like, ‘OK, I got this. [I’m] from Michigan. And then [I] finished working out, come out, and… What I realized is my car is amazing, but it’s really not in the snow.”

Jana Kramer then called her now-husband, Allan Russell, and let him know that her vehicle was “slipping and sliding.” Eventually, she made it to a Whole Foods parking lot, where Russell was waiting, and got into his truck. They made it home safely.

However, when the couple arrived home, they realized their power was out. “I will say, not having power for those five hours, it got really chilly,” she explained. “So I can’t imagine the people that are still without power.”

Kramer further explained that her ex was among those without power for long periods of time. “My ex-husband did not have power – still doesn’t,” she continued. “And so I was just like, ‘Do you need to come here?'”

He ended up staying with a friend.

“I would never not offer,” Kramer stated. “He went to a friend’s because that would have been weird.”

Kramer and Caussin were married from 2015 to 2021. They share two children, Jolie and Jace. Kramer married Russell in 2023. They welcomed a son the same year.

Jana Kramer Previously Spoke About Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Mike Caussin

Last summer, Jana Kramer spoke about what it is like to co-parent with her ex, Mike Caussin.

“What we both do well on is adjusting for each other,” she explained during an Instagram Q&A session, per PEOPLE. “He’s helpful with my up and down last minute scheduled and Allan [Russell] and I are [flexible] and helpful when he needs a change. It’s always what’s best for the kiddos mindset and we all need to be a team when things come up.”

Kramer further explained that she and Caussin have changed certain aspects of the “parenting plan” to suit them.

“I [used] to say ‘well per the parenting plan’ because I wanted to follow but sometimes changes are necessary and helpful for all and again what’s always best for kids,” she noted.