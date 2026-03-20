Jamie Blanks Has Died: Horror Film Favorite Was 54

Jamie Blanks, the Australian filmmaker and composer behind horror film favorites like Urban Legend and Valentine, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Blanks’ family shared on social media that he “passed away suddenly at his home in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday 16 March,” describing the 54-year-old’s death as “unexpected, despite some ill health in recent years.”

Blanks made a major mark on the horror genre, directing two of the most popular teen slashers of the late-’90s and early-’00s: Urban Legend and Valentine. His other directing credits include Storm Warning and Nature’s Grave, a remake of Long Weekend.

Jamie Blanks, director of 'URBAN LEGEND' and 'VALENTINE', has passed away at 54. pic.twitter.com/S9lw03DfkD — Brad @ Dread Central (@DreadCentral) March 20, 2026

A Melbourne native, Blanks was a graduate of Swinburne Film School. He directed several short films before getting his big break in the mid-’90s, directing the 1998 cult horror classic Urban Legend. The movie starred future superstars Jared Leto and Joshua Jackson, and it grossed $72 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

How Jamie Blanks Scored His Horror Film Directorial Debut at a Very Young Age

Blanks recounted in interviews that he was set on the path to directing Urban Legend after his student film was seen by a manager. Despite his youth and lack of experience, he was sent the screenplays for both Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Although he didn’t get either job, the experience spurred him into action.

He followed up Urban Legend with the bigger-budget 2001 Warner Bros. picture Valentine, starring David Boreanaz, Denise Richards, and Katherine Heigl. However, the film wasn’t as commercially successful as his debut. That said, it’s become something of a Valentine’s Day cult favorite over the years.

In 2007, Blanks directed the genre film Storm Warning, followed by the Jim Caviezel movie Long Weekend in 2008. After that, he focused more on composing, working on films like Crawlspace and the 2025 horror movie What Are You Afraid Of?.

According to a social media message from his family, Blanks “was still very active supporting other filmmakers and developing his own projects” at the time of his passing. The director also remained active on social media until the day before his death.

“Anyone who was lucky to know Jamie was immediately struck by his talent, kindness, humanity, generosity of spirit, and boundless enthusiasm,” his family added. “We’re imagining him now in a better place, chatting up a storm about horror movies and music with many others he loves and admired who have passed before him. Honour him by watching one of his films or John Carpenter’s The Fog (a favourite film that inspired him to become a filmmaker)…”