jake-paul-hospitalized-with-broken-jaw-after-heavyweight-loss-to-anthony-joshua

YouTuber turned boxing hobbyist Jake Paul is nursing a “double broken jaw” after his fight with actual active professional boxer Anthony Joshua.

The bout between Paul, 28, and the former unified heavyweight champion, 36, was scheduled for eight rounds at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Friday. Joshua, however, seemed keen on an early night. After toying with the hapless Paul and effortlessly sending the wannabe pugilist to the canvas four times, Joshua finally had mercy and delivered the finisher in the sixth round—a hard right that sent Paul down for the count, according to ESPN.

Footage of a clearly terrified Paul being effortlessly put out of his misery by an amused Joshua was widely shared on social media, allowing a beleaguered nation to finally begin healing.

Jake Paul’s final moments against Anthony Joshua… pic.twitter.com/NCI2OktHB1 — george (@StokeyyG2) December 20, 2025

This marks Paul’s second loss in his boxing “career” and his first time being forcefully introduced to the canvas for a ten-second nap.

True to form, Paul promptly took to Instagram to inform his 28 million followers that the fight had left his jaw broken in two places.

“Double broken jaw,” he wrote alongside an X-ray of his mutilated maw. “Give me Canelo in 10 days,” he quipped, mustering false bravado after suffering a brutal beating.

“Broken jaw guys thanks for all the support I’m ok,” he wrote from a hospital bed in yet another post showing his mouth hanging open as his seemingly distressed brother, Logan Paul, looked on.

Alternate Headline: Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw After Paul Gets Tired From Running Away

To his credit, Paul lasted longer than some anticipated. He appeared energetic for the first half of the fight, mostly by running away from Joshua as much as possible, per ESPN.

He grew increasingly exhausted after being knocked down multiple times, including twice in the fifth round. Though he attempted an overhand right at Joshua, he was ultimately knocked out by the champion. Paul never landed an effective punch.

Jake Paul samples the canvas during his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center last night in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Jake done well while it lasted… but fighting is not just physical, it’s psychological,” an extremely gracious Joshua said at a press conference after he murderized Paul. “I did say to Jake, ‘What’s going to happen is I’m going to see a time when I’m going to take your soul, and you’re either going to give up or get knocked out.’ “

“The end goal was to get him, pin him down, and hurt him. That’s what people wanted; that was on my mind. It took longer than expected,” he added.







