Is Gigi Hadid Worried About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce?

The model claims that Taylor Swift is “doing too much” with her new fling.

Sources say that Gigi Hadid thinks Taylor Swift is moving way too fast with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” an insider shared with Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old pop music icon has been open with her relationship since September after she was spotted at yet another one of Kelce NFL games. Numerous media outlets have been documenting nearly everything their relationship. It even got to the point that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end complained about how the NFL was “overdoing it” concerning the constant coverage. One reporter left the poor guy stumped after asking if Kelce loved Swift.

Hadid, 28, who has not attended any of the games with her talented friend, recently made some comments that clarifies her sentiments towards Kelce and the relationship.

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source said.

The 34-year-old NFL pro-player made his move in July after slipping his number to the “Bad Blood” singer at her Eras Tour in Kansas City.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce told his brother Jason on their “New Heights” podcast.

“So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Kelce then added: “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

In October, Swift was seen cheering for her boyfriend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her famous friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Following the crazy frenzy the internet went through, Kelce expressed his desire to keep his relationship with Swift more “private and low-key.”

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” the football player said on his podcast in September. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

According to a another source, most of Swift’s friends think she and Kelce are ready to take their relationship to new heights.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the unnamed source said last month. “Friends think they’re in love.”

Supposedly, Swift and Kelce have discussed ways to cope while away from each other. With Swift’s successful music career and Kelce’s growing track record with the NFL, both celebrities have very busy schedules.

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source added. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

We always hope celebrity couples work out because everyone deserves happiness! Best of luck to them!