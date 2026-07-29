Interesting Update on Destiny’s Child

We may be getting new Destiny’s Child music over two decades since their last album.

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Matthew Knowles, who managed the superstar group, which includes his daughter Beyoncé, teased new music while appearing on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio’s July 22 episode.

“We have a number of remixes that have never been released,” Knowles said. “We’ll be putting those out soon.”

Currently, it’s unclear if the release includes a full album, or if it may just be a series of singles. But no matter what, we will get to hear the voices of the popular trio.

According to Knowles, “some guest rappers” will appear on the album, “but the girls are on it.”

“There’s some that are dance mixes, and then there’s some that are just regular urban mixes. So, there’s a combination.” While Knowles stayed tight-lipped about too many details, he did reveal that Missy Elliott was one of the rappers featured.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 03: Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

“We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child,” he said, seemingly confirming that none of the music is newly recorded.

Still, that doesn’t matter. Fans will take anything they can get as they near the group’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The group disbanded in 2005 after releasing the album Destiny Fulfilled in 2004.

However, they have appeared together to perform for special occasions over the years. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams showed up on Beyoncé’s song “Energy” from her Renaissance album.

And in 2025, the trio took the stage together during the final show of the Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas.

According to Knowles, we won’t have to wait long for these “new” tracks. He said they will drop “in the next 30 days.”