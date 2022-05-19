Inside The Intense But At Times Genius Beauty Routine Of Elizabeth Taylor

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Dame Elizabeth Rosemond Taylor DBE, or Liz Taylor, as we knew her, is a classic Hollywood beauty icon. She was also an award-winning actress, AIDS activist, fine art collector, animal lover, and jewelry enthusiast.

Taylor had her own brand of fragrances before it was really even a thing, paving the way for other entrepreneurial celebrities to start their own fragrance and beauty lines. She was smart with her business deals and acting roles. I mean, she was even the first actress to negotiate a pay rate of a million dollars when she played Cleopatra in the 1963 film of the same name.

Taylor was a natural beauty and although she didn’t need a ton of help in that department, she did have a rather particular beauty routine. Here are some of her more interesting habits.

1. She’d Spend Up To A Half Hour Doing Her Lips

There is no denying Elizabeth Taylor’s love of makeup. In fact, according to her personal assistant Tim Mendelson, Taylor would spend up to an hour and a half on her eyes and a half hour on her lips just for the fun of it.

Elizabeth Taylor touches up her lipstick during a stay in London in 1948. (Photo by Chris Ware & George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

In fact, Taylor was prone to doing her own makeup and skincare for most occasions, from red carpet events to photo shoots. As Mendelson noted to The Hollywood Reporter, the process was a soothing ritual for Taylor, especially in the wake of big award shows like the Oscars.

2. She Took Hot Baths To ‘Set’ Her Makeup

While steam facials have become much more popular in recent times, Taylor was truly ahead of her time with her post-makeup baths. The steam from the hot water helped to blend her foundation and powder, creating a lovely dewy complexion.

It is reported that Taylor was also a fan of sheer foundations that would let her freckles show and never used contour or highlighter. The actress opted to go for a more natural look for her face while playing up her favorite features.

3. She Didn’t Need False Lashes Due To Her Unique Eyes

Even without makeup, Taylor’s captivating violet eyes were played up by a genetic abnormality called distichiasis. This rare genetic disorder causes another set of lashes to grow alongside the first. How one could be so lucky? We’re unsure.

Elizabeth Taylor was born with a second row of eyelashes. (Photo By Getty Images)

As a result, Taylor only needed a little bit of mascara to accentuate her natural assets.

4. Those Iconic Brows Were Achieved Without Makeup

Elizabeth Taylor’s brows were always a huge aspect of her look. So much so that many people began to speculate she had a procedure done to permanently fill them in. Yet it turns out it may have just been her interesting choice of brow filler that gave them larger-than-life status.

According to her longtime makeup artist Francesca Tolot, “she used an eyebrow pencil that was actually a drawing pencil, it wasn’t makeup. It was a special charcoal pencil from Germany.”

5. Conditioner On Her Hair Was A No-No

When it came to hair, Elizabeth Taylor definitely fell in the camp of “bigger is better.” As such, Mendelson reported that Taylor’s hairstylist José Eber would be instructed to wash but not condition her hair in order to maximize volume.

Elizabeth Taylor sporting her signature voluminous ‘do at a fashion show in 2000. (Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

In order to achieve her signature blowout bobs or elaborate updos, Taylor relied on hair rollers and a meticulous process of blowdrying each section one at a time.

While the process was tedious, the results speak for themselves, just like all of Dame Elizabeth’s unique beauty habits.

