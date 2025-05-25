Influencer Arrested For Allegedly Going 137 MPH On 25 Zone, Posted Footage Online

Giovanni Petruzziello, a 27-year-old social media influencer based in Connecticut, allegedly filmed himself driving at a reckless 137 miles per hour, posting the footage online. Following his stunt, one of many, he was arrested by local police. He had been allegedly driving over 112 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

According to the Daily Voice, citing the Connecticut State Police, troopers had received a tip about Petruzziello’s alleged speeding earlier in May. The social media influencer, who shows himself driving in a variety of luxury cars, allegedly drove way over the speed limit in several areas in the state, including Haddam, Durham, and Killingworth.

As per the authorities, Petruzziello has multiple videos dating back to June 2024, showing him allegedly speeding. The first incident reportedly shows Petruzziello driving a Ferrari at 88 mph on a residential street. The speed limit on Bear Rock Road is 30 mph.

Another instance of alleged speeding shows the influencer driving a Lamorhgini on Route 79, Durham, at 112 mph. The speed limit is 45 mph on the Durham street, as per police. On Route 77, again in Haddam, police reported that Petruzziello drove at 99 mph, with an alarm beeping, warning the driver to use the seat belt.

In Haddam, he allegedly drove at 92 mph on Higganum Road, exceeding the speed limit by over three times.

Finally, the most extreme case of alleged speeding shows Giovanni Petruzziello driving at a whopping 137 miles in a 25 mph zone in Killingworth.

Failure to wear a seatbelt and speeding are not the only allegations raised against the influencer. Police also report that several videos show Petruzziello rushing through stop signs and almost hitting other vehicles.

Arrested And Charged

As a result of their investigation, police conducted a traffic stop on Monday, May 19, and arrested Giovanni Petruzziello. He was charged with seven counts of reckless driving and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. Petruzziello managed to post his $150,000 bond.

Petruzziello is the owner of Legends Auto Boutique (The LAB), a luxury vehicle shop located in North Haven. As per its website, The LAB is the place where “dream vehicles become a reality.”