Indiana Woman Accused Of Trying To Sell Her 7-Month-Old Daughter To Predator For $400

A 32-year-old Indiana woman, Morgan Stapp, is accused of attempting to sell her 7-month-old daughter to a man online. Allegedly, Stapp was to receive $400 in exchange for her daughter to be sexually abused by the man.

Videos by Suggest

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Stapp contacted the man via Snapchat on November 1, 2024. The man, in the alleged agreement, was supposed to pay $400 to Morgan to heinously sexually abuse the 7-month-old.

“Half now rest after I’ll send my address I do live alone, and her dad is not in the picture,” Stapp allegedly told the man, as per the affidavit.

Shockingly, as per CBS4, Stapp allegedly attached three photos of her infant daughter.

Snapchat, however, soon flagged the messages to authorities. On November 11, 2024, FBI agents visited Stapp’s Indianapolis home.

As per the document, Stapp initially told the federal agents that she didn’t have access to her Snapchat account at the time. Furthermore, she allegedly added that she had even purchased a new phone.

However, Stapp later admitted to an Indiana Department of Child Services caseworker that she had lied, as per the affidavit.

Search Warrants, Findings

The probable cause affidavit details that the alleged admission was then reported to the FBI. At the same time, a Metropolitan Police Department of Indianapolis detective obtained a search warrant for Stapp’s Snapchat account.

Allegedly, the search showed that only one phone had accessed the account. Furthermore, the detective found, as per the affidavit, more than 7,000 messages sent between October 29 and November 1, 2024.

A total of 81 messages allegedly read, “Would you be interested in buying my nudes so I can get baby diapers.”

Additionally, the search allegedly found photos of Stapp taken after she had told FBI agents she had no access to the Snapchat account.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for Stapp’s cellphone. The affidavit alleges that the IP address registered to Stapp’s home matched the one that accessed her Snapchat account.

On July 8, 2025, Morgan Stapp was arrested and charged with attempting to commit child sex trafficking. If convicted, she could face anywhere between 10 to 30 years in prison.

Her next court date is scheduled for September 15.

The man whom Stapp allegedly contacted was not identified. It is unclear if he will face any charges.