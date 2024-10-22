former-abercrombie-and-fitch-ceo-arrested-on-trafficking-charges

Former and controversial Abercrombie and Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries has been arrested on multiple trafficking and prostitution charges.

According to CNBC News, Jeffries was charged with 16 counts of sex trafficking and interstate prostitution by federal prosecutors in New York. It was confirmed by a spokesperson for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn that the former Abercrombie and Fitch CEO was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Matthew Smith, who is described as Jeffries’ “romantic partner,” and James Jacobson, who allegedly recruited men “to perform commercial sex acts” for both Jeffries and Smith, were also arrested.

All three men were charged with one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution. The charges are related to incidents that occurred between Dec. 2008 and Mar. 2015.

The men, who are listed as defendants, allegedly “operated an international sex trafficking and prostitution business” over that time. Others were also involved.

Jeffries and Smith’s arrest comes less than a year after both were sued. The duo allegedly ignored the sexual misconduct that the former Abercrombie and Fitch CEO committed during his time with the clothing brand.

Abercrombie and Fitch was also part of that lawsuit.

In that federal lawsuit, Jeffries was accused of running a sex trafficking operation that exploited young men who were hoping to model for Abercrombie and Fitch.

Mike Jeffries’ Attorney Releases Statement Following His Arrest

In a statement, Brian Bieber, an attorney for Michael Jeffries, spoke out about the former Abercrombie and Fitch CEO’s arrest.

“We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate,” Bieber said. “But plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media.”

Attorney Brittany Henderson of Edwards Henderson, the law firm representing the plaintiff in the class-action case also released a statement.

“Today’s arrests are monumental for the aspiring male models who were victimized by these individuals,” Henderson stated. “Their fight for justice does not end here. We look forward to holding Abercrombie and Fitch liable for facilitating this terrible conduct and ensuring that this cannot happen again.”

Jeffries was the CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch from 1992 to 2004.

He stepped down from his position, but only due to the company’s financial woes. The documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch highlighted the controversial moments that the clothing brand experienced while Jeffries was CEO.

For his compensation package, Jeffries received a standard pension as well as a lifetime bonus. The payments totaled around $1 million a year. However, just after the sex trafficking allegations surfaced, the company stopped the bonus payments.



