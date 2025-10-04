Indiana Father Refused To Help His 12-Year-Old Daughter Treat Her Diabetes. She Died In Her Bedroom

A 39-year-old Indiana man, Brent Bredhold, has been convicted of his 12-year-old daughter’s death and faces decades behind bars. He deliberately refused to help his daughter treat her diabetes, which ultimately led to her death.

As reported by WISH, a Vanderburgh County jury found Bredhold guilty of neglect of a dependent causing death after deliberating for less than two hours.

“This is a heartbreaking case where a 12-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes was left to fend for herself until her untimely death,” Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Winston Lin said. “Her parents should have been her strongest advocates to keep her healthy and alive, but unfortunately all they had to offer was apathy, indifference, and neglect.”

Bredhold will be sentenced on October 23. The 12-year-old’s mother, Ashley Bredhold, accused of the same crime, will stand trial in February 2026.

Diabetes Death

Back on July 4, 2024, Alice Bredhold, Brent’s and Ashley’s daughter, was found dead on her bedroom floor at her Evansville residence in Indiana, WFIE reported. Her parents were accused at the time of failing to assist her in her Type 1 diabetes treatment.

Additionally, two other children were removed from the house, which was found infested with bugs. Responding law enforcement agents found diabetes treatment items in Alice’s bag, as well as other diabetes supplies in a cabinet, WEHT reported.

Prosecutor Lin detailed in court that Alice had died from ketoacidosis. This is a life-threatening condition that occurs when blood sugar levels are not adequately controlled. As a result, the body breaks down fat as it cannot produce enough insulin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Lin cited a school nurse’s notes during the trial, as reported by WEHT. These showed that the 12-year-old’s blood sugar levels reached above 300 milligrams per deciliter 44 times. Shockingly, her blood sugar levels surpassed 600 milligrams per deciliter 17 times.

Coroners, as reported by WISH, noted that the girl’s heart and liver were much bigger than a regular 12-year-old’s organs.

Alice had been hospitalized multiple times before her death. Hospital staff offered the help of a pediatric psychologist during one of her hospitalizations. Prosecutors, however, said that Brent Bredhold “did not follow through with the psychologist’s professional guidance.”

Alice Bredhold was left alone in her diabetes treatment, which ultimately caused her death.

“Parental responsibility is not a 9-5 job, to clock in or clock out when convenient,” prosecutor Lin added. “That said, this was an extreme case where Alice was not properly supervised for years, and the long-term neglect placed her in a precarious situation that cut her life short.”