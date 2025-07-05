Indiana Boy Accused Of Killing Young Woman In Drug Deal Gone Wrong In Beech Grove

A then-15-year-old Indiana boy, Emanuel Carter, has been charged with murder and robbery in connection with the 2024 death of 18-year-old Makayla Bauman. Allegedly, Carter killed Bauman in a drug deal going awry.

Videos by Suggest

According to court documents obtained by Fox 59, the incident occurred back on September 29, 2024. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at Rive Ridge Drive and found Bauman having suffered a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she, unfortunately, was pronounced dead.

Later in the day, Beech Grove police officers arrested Emanuel Carter after he was identified by a witness. As per the documents, an individual, reportedly Bauman’s younger brother, told officers that he and his sister were supposed to sell marijuana to Carter at Beech Grove Apartments.

However, the drug deal was cut short as Carter and another individual allegedly pointed guns at the two siblings, saying, “Give me everything! Do you want to die?”

The brother reversed his vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. However, Carter and the other man allegedly began shooting at the car. One of the bullets struck the passenger side front door, hitting Bauman in the process.

Charged As An Adult

In total, three people were arrested at the time, including Carter. During an interview, Carter allegedly confirmed that he was involved in a marijuana transaction. However, he allegedly told officers that he didn’t shoot. Instead, Carter said that Bauman and his brother first pulled out a gun. This led the man Carter was with to shoot with two guns.

The documents later add that Carter denied having a gun. He claimed at the time that he “took off running” when the vehicle began to flee the scene. However, a witness allegedly told police that Carter had told them that he was planning to “rob a ‘white boy’ of some marijuana” before the fatal incident.

On June 30, 2025, according to documents obtained by WISH-TV, the now-16-year-old Emanuel Carter was charged as an adult with two counts of murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

In her obituary, Makayla Bauman is described as a woman with a joyful spirit and a loving nature.

“Makayla was known for her vibrant, outgoing personality, lighting up every room with her smile,” the obituary reads. “She was compassionate, smart, and intelligent, always ensuring there was never a dull moment whether she was shopping or hanging out with friends.”