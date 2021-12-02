If Winter Is Tough On Your Skin, You Need To Read This

As winter ramps up, skincare becomes even more important than ever, especially for mature women. The dry, cold air that typically comes with winter is tough on skin, particularly in conjunction with common problems that plague women like eczema, fine lines, and under-eye sagging. Here are some products that can help combat these issues, leaving your skin looking brand new right in time for the holidays.

Dry weather can irritate skin plagued by eczema, making an already uncomfortable problem even worse. We discovered how some people with this condition actually heal their skin, giving them a new lease on life.

There’s a solution for all those skin problems that plague women before, during, and after menopause and reviewers can’t stop clamoring for it. This line of skincare was specifically designed for women 40+ and addresses issues you didn’t even know you had until you saw the results.

Retinol has been lauded as the latest and greatest skincare solution, but it’s not necessarily suitable for all skin types. For those who find that retinol is too rough on their skin, we’ve got a replacement that’s just as good while having a much gentler impact.

This Skincare Line Fights Menopausal Skin And Reviewers Are Stunned

The lead-up, duration, and after-effects of menopause can do quite a number on skin, causing fine lines and wrinkles, under-eye sagging, and even adult acne. These issues are caused by changing hormones, but that doesn’t have to mean that you’re stuck with them. Caire Beauty has developed a line of skincare specifically for women over 40 and the quick results have reviewers raving.

Retinol Rough On Your Skin? Try This Instead

Retinol is the latest cure-all on the skincare market, but that doesn’t mean it’s a one size fits all solution. The chemical compound promises to reduce wrinkles, improve acne and brighten the skin by working on a cellular level. Some people’s skin is too sensitive to tolerate retinol, however great the results it promises, but there’s an alternative that many people might not know about.

Struggling With Eczema? This Secret Can Work Wonders

Eczema is not only uncomfortable, but it can also leave sufferers feeling less than confident in their own skin, which is absolutely unacceptable. Common cures, like using creams, oral antihistamines, and choosing mild soaps without dyes or fragrances can alleviate the symptoms, but there’s a little known way to ease symptoms even more when used along with those other methods.

