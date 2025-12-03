Idris Elba Returning to One of His Best Roles for New Movie

London’s streets won’t stay dark for long: the beloved detective John Luther is coming back. The streaming giant Netflix confirmed a second feature film in the Luther universe. Idris Elba is reuniting with key co-stars for a new, brutally gripping case.

Per Netflix’s Tudum reveal, the sequel to 2023’s Luther: The Fallen Sun is in the works. And screenwriter Neil Cross is very excited for Luther’s return.

“Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me — they’re family,” Cross said. “I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

The new film picks up after the 2023 release Luther: The Fallen Sun, which is itself a continuation of the original 2010–2019 BBC series. In the next film, we can look forward to Luther getting to the bottom of a murder spree.

Director Jamie Payne also chimed in on the sequel. “Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together,” he said. “It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley.”

“I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!”

Luther Is Back, And Everyone’s Excited

FIlming is to begin in February 2026. No title has been revealed, nor has a release date. It is safe to assume we can look forward to seeing the film in 2027, though.

According to the official synopsis, London is plunged into chaos by a fresh wave of brutal, apparently random murders. Luther is secretly called back into service, but this time, every side is against him. “But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?” Netflix teases.

The reveal came on November 11, so we can expect to wait a little while for more details on the story. I would expect more news to follow when they begin filming.