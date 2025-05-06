Idina Menzel Facing Unfortunate Career Setback

TIMBER! Idina Menzel’s much-anticipated Broadway comeback, Redwood, is getting the axe.

According to Playbill, producers have announced that the new musical, co-conceived and headlined by Menzel, will conclude its run at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City on Sunday, May 18.

The decision follows Redwood’s inability to secure any nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards. As theater’s most prestigious accolade, a Tony nomination often boosts box office sales—an essential lifeline for new musicals navigating the highly competitive spring season.

“While we had of course hoped for a longer run, we’re incredibly grateful to have been able to tell this beautiful story for the time we’ve been given,” producers Eva Price and Caroline Kaplan explained in a statement via Playbill. “Redwood has been a labor of love since the very beginning of this process, and we are immensely proud of the incredible work our cast, crew, and creative team have wholeheartedly poured into this production.”

“The themes of connection and community have really resonated with audiences, and we’ll take that with us long after the show closes on Broadway,” they concluded.

Redwood officially opened on Broadway on February 13, following previews that began on January 24. By the time it closes, the production will have completed a total of 127 performances, including 17 previews.

Menzel Not Only Starred in the Short Lived Project, But She Was Hands On Behind the Scenes

The musical, co-conceived and directed by Tina Landau, features a book by Landau and music by Kate Diaz, with lyrics crafted collaboratively by Diaz and Landau.

Menzel not only stars as Jesse, a grieving mother who moves from New York City to the California redwoods after the tragic loss of her son Spencer (Zachary Noah Piser), but also made additional contributions to the project.

In "Redwood," Idina Menzel stars as a woman finding purpose in a redwood forest. Menzel discusses the show, now at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre, and her career highlights, including "Wicked" and "Frozen." https://t.co/UH0k7vthHa pic.twitter.com/G1LwF4440a — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 26, 2025

Jesse crosses paths with two researchers, portrayed by Michael Park and Khaila Wilcoxon, who unwittingly guide her toward the transformative power of nature. This connection not only helps her navigate her grief but also compels her to confront the complexities of her relationship with her wife, played by De’Adre Aziza.

Idina Menzel Short Lived Play Will Have a Lasting Effect on the Environment

Meanwhile, during its Broadway run, the show collaborated with several organizations to amplify awareness and raise funds in support of the issues it highlighted. These efforts resulted in over $2 million raised for social impact causes, including $1.5 million for Save the Redwoods League, $250,000 for A BroaderWay, $180,000 for Broadway Cares, and $40,000 for Julia Butterfly Hill’s nonprofit, Circle of Life.

In partnership with Redwood Empire Whiskey, over 400 trees were planted in April. Additionally, more than 50 redwood trees were planted at the Gateway to Big Basin Redwoods State Park to honor the show’s cast and crew.

If you missed the limited theatrical run, there’s still a way to check out the music from the show. The original Broadway cast recording of the musical will be available digitally starting May 13, on CD from June 13, and on vinyl July 25.