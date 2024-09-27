Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ Star Maggie Smith Dead at 89

Maggie Smith, the venerable actress who charmed 21st-century audiences in the Harry Potter films and the series Downton Abbey, has died. The British legend was 89.

In a statement, Smith’s sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, announced that their father passed away early Friday at a hospital in London.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” her sons said in a statement via the AP.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support. [We] ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” they added.

No cause of death was given.

The veteran actress enjoyed a remarkable career of over six decades. However, she is perhaps most cherished by contemporary audiences for two iconic characters she portrayed in more recent years.

Of course, Smith portrayed the formidable Professor McGonagall in the Potter film series. She led Gryffindor House and served as deputy headmistress to Albus Dumbledore.

Meanwhile, in Downton Abbey, she portrayed the sharp-tongued Violet Crawley. She was known for delivering some of the most memorable lines in Julian Fellowes’ period drama centered on English aristocracy.

Maggie Smith as Beatrice in Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ in London on February 27, 1965. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Smith earned two Oscars over a distinguished career that spanned several decades. Her first Academy Award came in 1970 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and she garnered a second in 1979 for California Suite. Additionally, Smith received four Emmys, all for her role in Downton Abbey, along with eight BAFTA awards.

Maggie Smith Earned Four Oscar Nominations Alongside Her Two Wins

Born in 1934, Smith started her theatrical journey on the stage of Oxford’s Playhouse as a teenager. Her remarkable body of work includes acclaimed performances in Sister Act, Gosford Park, and The Lady in the Van.

Actors Kelly Macdonald and Maggie Smith featured in a scene from the 2001 film “Gosford Park.”(Photo by Chicagofilms/Getty Images)

She received four additional Oscar nominations for her remarkable performances: Best Actress in Travels With My Aunt (1972) and for Supporting Actress in Othello (1965), A Room With a View (1985), and Gosford Park (2001).

Meanwhile, in 1990, she was awarded the Tony Award for Best Actress for her performance in Lettice and Lovage.

Queen Elizabeth II honored Smith with the title of “dame” for her dramatic achievements in 1989. In 2014, she also became the 47th member of the Order of Companions of Honor. She joined other esteemed recipients like Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench.

Smith was married to Robert Stephens from 1967 to 1973, and later married Beverley Cross in 1975. Her sons, Stephens and Larkin, both pursued careers in acting, following in her footsteps.