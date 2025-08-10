Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Models Revealing One-Piece at the Beach

Ice T’s longtime wife, Coco Austin, flaunted her jaw dropping curves in a daringly high-cut thong swimsuit on Friday.

Videos by Suggest

The 46-year-old stunner turned up the heat on the beach, rocking a sultry OMG SWIM one-piece in her latest Instagram shots. With sheer panels teasing just enough and her curves stealing the show, she proved that confidence never goes out of style.

Austin (real name Nicole Natalie Marrow) brought her signature flair in the series of sizzling snaps, posing effortlessly by the pool and lounging on a beach chair by the waves. She paired the cut-out bikini look with oversized sunglasses and even gave fans a cheeky close-up of her sandy toes.

Coco Austin flaunted her iconic curves in a daringly high-cut thong swimsuit on Friday. (Images via Instagram / Coco Austin)

“Just a girl that loves swimsuits and the water,” the mom of one captioned the bold post.

Austin’s 2.9 million Instagram followers couldn’t hold back, flooding her comments with praise for her jaw-dropping curves and iconic hourglass figure.

“The last picture really shows what an amazing bathing suit it really is!” one onlooker gushed. “Suns out, buns out,” another fan joked. “Beautiful from every angle,” a third fan gushed.

“World famous curves and good vibes all day long,” fellow mature blonde bombshell Allegra Cole wrote.

Coco Austin Has Been on a Roll with Her Instagram Thong Game Since the Winter

Of course, 2025 has been the year of the micro thong as far as Coco Austin is concerned. Essentially every few weeks, she’s sure to post a series of scatily clad shots.

“I’m the original micro thong wearer…lol,” she captioned a now-infamous series of snaps back in February. “Been doing it ever since the 90’s… nothing’s changed. It’s the only way to tan.”

Austin modeled a now-infamous micro thong back in the winter. (Images via Instagram / Coco Austin)

Naturally, Austin teases that the real showstopper content awaits on her OnlyFans, where $19.99 a month unlocks exclusive access. Even the Queen of the Game of Thongs knows how to play the side hustle game.

Summer might be winding down, but when it comes to Coco Austin rocking barely-there bikinis, the season never really ends. For her, it’s a year-round vibe—and her fans are not complaining.