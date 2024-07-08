ice-spice-claps-back-at-festival-crowd-for-booing-taylor-swift

Not having any negativity about one of her good friends, Ice Spice clapped back at a festival crowd for booing Taylor Swift.

During her set at the 2023 Rolling Loud Europe Festival on Sunday, July 7, the rapper had to deal with some Swift critics when they started booing and making thumbs-down gestures just as her song “Karma,” which she collaborated with Swift, started playing on the speakers.

Not letting the in-person trolls bother her, Ice Spice simply blew kisses to the crowd and continued the set.

Ice Spice blowing kisses at the Taylor Swift haters in the crowd pic.twitter.com/7AbhOFhtoF — Ice Spice World (@IceSpiceWorld) July 7, 2024

Swift released “Karma” in May 2023 for her Midnights album. At the time, she gushed about working with the rapper. “Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift said about the song at its release in a Spotify audio clip.

“She reached out through her team,” Taylor Swift continued about getting to work with Ice Spice. “Just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.’”

Taylor Swift previously stated that she was already a big fan of Ice Spice before the collaboration even happened. “I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour,” she explained. “I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly. So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’ So she jumped in headfirst.”

The duo also performed “Karma” at the New Jersey stop of Swift’s iconic Eras Tour. They have since remained close.

“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that,” Ice Spice told Billboard earlier this year. “She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.’”

Ice Spice Plays Coy When Asked If She Did Any Collaborations With Taylor Swift For Her ‘Y2K’ Album

With her debut album, Y2K, set to release later this month, Ice Spice speaks about the “crazy collaborations” she did for the album.

“I’m giving birth July 26,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 BET Awards last week. “Everybody tune in.”

While discussing the collaborations for the album, Ice Spice said, “There’s a couple. That’s all I can say.”

When asked if Taylor Swift did “return the favor” and appeared in her upcoming album, Ice Spice laughed and said, “I think she did me a favor. I don’t know, let’s see, let’s see, let’s see.”

Y2K is named in honor of Ice’s birthday, which is Jan. 1, 2000.

Along with the album’s release, Ice Spice is preparing for her “Y2K World Tour” as well. “I’m doing a little more choreo and I’m excited for that,” she stated.

In regards to whether or not Taylor Swift and her other collaborators, like Nicki Minaj, will be special guests for her tour, Ice Spice added, “They’re busy ladies right on sold-out tours. They’re always welcomed.”