Ice Cube Says ‘Dirty Government Agency’ Stole His iPad

It wasn’t a good day. Veteran rapper Ice Cube had some choice words for what he described as “another dirty government agency.”

On Friday, the “It Was a Good Day” legend turned to X to call out the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for what he claims was an impromptu iPad heist. Cube didn’t hold back, accusing the agency of swiping his tablet and even dropping receipts with his trip itinerary and flight number.

“TSA stole my iPad out my bag tonight. United Flight 2615. Either LAX or O’Hare. I need my sh** back ASAP or it’s a problem,” Cube tweeted, referring to his trip between Los Angeles and Chicago.

Ice Cube didn’t mince words, calling out the agency for what he implied was theft with all the subtlety of a jackhammer.

“B***h just had the nerve to leave a TSA check bag slip where they it stolen from. Another dirty government agency. SMGDH,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Of course, fans and onlookers couldn’t help but way in on Cube’s public meltdown.

“Ice Cube beefin’ with TSA like they’re a rival label and the iPad had unreleased diss tracks on it,” one X user joked.

“Not a corrupt agency, just an underpaid TSA agent that saw something valuable to steal. Happens every. damn. day,” another X user speculated. “Imagine being the guy who stole this iPad right now,” another onlooker quipped.

Others took the incident as an opportunity to lecture the beloved rapper and actor.

“It’s policy now. No lithium ion batteries in checked luggage,” an armchair expert on X wrote.

Ice Cube’s Public Hissy Fit Over Missing iPad Takes Surprisingly Cool Turn

But Ice Cube’s melodrama over his missing iPad melted quicker than ice in an LA wildfire. Just minutes later, the saga took a surprisingly cool turn.

“iPad Recovered!!!!!!” Ice Cube declared in a follow-up tweet, wrapping up the drama quicker than a plot twist in a Friday film.

It’s still a mystery how or where the device turned up—or if the TSA played hero in its return. No word yet from TSA or United Airlines. Did Cube pull some strings with an inside man to rescue his precious iPad? Another pop culture plot twist the world may never know…

However, presumably, the warrior poet Ice Cube did not even have to use his AK, perhaps turning his iPad drama back into a good day.