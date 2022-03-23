From Physical Stamina To Mental Performance, This One Simple Diet Change Can Make All The Difference

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Plenty of “miracle” elixirs and cures promise better health and wellness. Very few deliver on their guarantees, and even fewer have received a Nobel Prize. An even smaller percentage can say they improve every bodily function, head to toe.

Nitric oxide, however, checks all of these boxes. It isn’t snake oil, nor is it a chemical manufactured in a lab. This essential compound occurs in the body naturally; HumanN just perfected it.

HumanN’s line of functional nutrient supplements lays the foundation on which our overall well-being rests. March is National Nutrition Month, which means there has never been a better time to see what HumanN and the “miracle molecule” can do for you.

HumanN And The Miracle Molecule

(DKN0049/Shutterstock.com)

The discovery of nitric oxide’s role in the cardiovascular system changed our outlook on comprehensive health forever. Robert F. Furchgott, Louis J. Ignarro, and Ferid Murad received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998 for their monumental revelation.

Their research found that nitric oxide signals our blood vessels to relax and expand. This signal is critical for cardiovascular function and, in turn, every other bodily function and process. As nitric oxide levels deplete, our bodies grow less efficient and more prone to disease.

While the body naturally produces this essential gas, its quantity is unstable. Our nitric oxide levels increase and deplete based on several factors, including age, nutrition, and exercise.

Under the guidance of a Scientific Advisory Board, which includes Dr. Murad himself, HumanN offers products that promote nitric oxide production in the body to help us experience the benefits of this miracle molecule.

The Benefits Of Nitric Oxide

(Blamb/Shutterstock.com)

Nitric oxide’s many benefits radiate from the heart—specifically, the endothelium. The endothelium is a thin layer of cells that line the blood vessels and heart. Endothelial cells help produce nitric oxide, which then permeates the muscles in our arteries.

Once nitric oxide signals the blood vessels to relax, blood circulation improves, supporting healthy blood pressure. The cardiovascular system is at the root of every single bodily function. From physical stamina to mental performance, we rely on a consistent supply of blood and oxygen to survive and thrive. In this way, nitric oxide is more than a helpful molecule: it’s vital.

We can consume dietary nitrates via green, leafy vegetables and beets. But if we don’t eat enough of these nitrate-rich foods, our nitric oxide levels may begin to fall. So, you could either increase your nitrate levels by eating beets every night of the week.

Or, you could pop in a delicious, pomegranate-flavored SuperBeets Heart Chew. Not only do they save you valuable time, but they also taste great and promote nitric oxide production—a win-win-win.

Nature’s Heart Healthy Heavy Hitters

In addition to nitrate-rich beets, HumanN’s SuperBeets Heart Chews contain heart-healthy grape seed extract. This extract includes antioxidant-rich compounds called polyphenols. These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, minimizing damage to your DNA and cells.

HumanN uses a gentle, water-based extraction technique to ensure the polyphenols stay intact and present in the final product. The company uses high-quality grapes from the Loire Valley region in France, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your body the best of the best.

HumanN’s SuperBeets Heart Chews use Enovita Grape Seed Extract, which contains the most beneficial and absorbable polyphenols. This extract promotes healthy blood pressure, helps protect against oxidative stress and damage, and supports better circulation and blood flow.

You can enjoy all of these benefits by taking two SuperBeets Heart Chews a day. Thanks to their tangy and sweet pomegranate-berry flavor, you’ll actually look forward to your new routine.

Beet Them At Their Own Game

Alternatively, you can reap the same rewards with HumanN’s dissolvable SuperBeets powder. This highly concentrated formula supports nitric oxide levels. In fact, one teaspoon of SuperBeets crystals provides the nitric oxide functional benefits of 40 teaspoons of fresh beets.

That means you can enjoy a daily dose of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and the necessary nitrates and nitrites your body needs to promote nitric oxide production without gulping down a glass of earthy beet juice. HumanN’s SuperBeets comes in two irresistible flavors: Original Apple and Natural Black Cherry. In terms of taste, both blow beets out of the water.

However, don’t be fooled by SuperBeets’ sweet taste. It still packs a heavy punch, supporting cardiovascular health, healthy circulation, and improved energy and stamina.

You can also opt for a function-specific version of SuperBeets, including Energy Plus, Collagen, and Immune. The various options ensure you give your body exactly what it needs and nothing else.

Build A Better Foundation

Because when it comes down to it, that’s exactly what HumanN seeks to do: give your body what it needs and nothing else. HumanN’s nitric oxide supplements expand on a foundation Mother Nature already built. When she starts to fail, HumanN picks up the slack.

Declining nitric oxide levels can be a regular part of the aging process, so supporting cardiovascular health and energy levels can be challenging. While passing time is inevitable, living with its effects doesn’t have to be.

The sooner you start including HumanN’s Heart Chews or SuperBeets crystals in your daily routine, the better you’ll feel. Live more energetically and enjoy better health—the true HumanN way.