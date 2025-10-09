Hulk Hogan’s Family Considering Malpractice Lawsuit Over His Death

The family of Hulk Hogan appears to suspect malpractice over the wrestler’s death.

On July 24, Terry Bollea, known to the world as Hulk Hogan, died. His death at 71 was chalked up to natural causes after a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation. Prone to sudden cardiac arrests, nothing unusual was suspected.

However, his family filed a petition on October 7 to extend the statute of limitations by ninety days for an investigation into medical malpractice, reported Fox13 News. Their suspicion over the icon’s death isn’t exactly new, however. They have been open about potential malpractice ever since his passing.

Apparently, the petition mentions doctors and health care providers at Morton Plant Hospital and medical professionals at Tampa General Hospital.

Hulk Hogan was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital. A Pinellas County medical examiner had already diagnosed the cause of death in his Clearwater home.

Again, his family hasn’t been shy about their suspicions. Back in August, they were vocal about their medical malpractice concerns.

Hulk Hogan’s Family Open Up About Medical Malpractice Suspicions

Sky Daily, wife of Hulk Hogan, spoke to The Daily Mail in August about her fears. At the time, she said she was considering a malpractice lawsuit.

The legend was subject to a couple of surgeries (one to repair his heart and another to repair his neck) in the months leading up to his death. During one May operation, however, Daily said his phrenic nerve was “compromised.”

The phrenic nerve plays a key role in controlling the diaphragm, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which contributes heavily to one’s breathing. Considering Hulk Hogan suddenly ceased breathing, it’s no wonder this question is being asked.

“We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick,” she said. “It’s not something that’s an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It’s something that wears on you, makes you weak.”

She believes this mistake “definitely” contributed to his death.

With this new filing, it appears her considerations have since deepened.