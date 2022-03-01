Can’t Get Along? Here’s How To Work Through These 4 Difficult Zodiac Pairings

Whether platonic or romantic, all of us are striving to connect with the world around us. And frankly, those connections are complicated. If you are struggling to get along with someone close to you, there’s a good chance you have a celestial incompatibility.

These are a few of the most difficult Zodiac pairs (and how to work through them).

1. Leo & Aquarius

(GoodStudio/Shutterstock.com)

Leo & Aquarius share a similar charisma. At first, they’ll bond over and vamp off each other’s mutual energies. But eventually, their relationship grows tiresome and tense.

Leo is a fixed fire sign, and Aquarius is a fixed air sign. Their modalities give them a stubborn streak that makes compromise near impossible. Moreover, Leo’s ruling body (the Sun) governs ego, while Uranus (Aquarius) governs chaos.

Thus, Leo prefers to do things their way according to a high set of standards. When Aquarius veers off course, Leo will take this as a personal affront. Still, the two signs’ strengths can help stabilize their bond.

Aquarius is a great communicator. But they can be airy and passive. If they can remember to speak directly, Leo is less likely to take their actions as a direct attack. Conversely, Leo’s ego can benefit from learning to let someone march to the beat of their own drum.

2. Virgo & Pisces

(GoodStudio/Shutterstock.com)

Virgo and Pisces live to please others, but they show it in two very different ways. Both signs are mutable, which makes them adaptable. However, their commonalities end where their planets begin.

Virgo, a mutable earth sign, loves to feel useful. They love accomplishing their goals and helping others do the same. Thanks to Mercury, their ruling planet, Virgo is intelligent and analytical. Unfortunately, this tends to manifest as a bossy and finicky nature.

Pisces, on the other hand, is a mutable water sign. Its ruling planet, Neptune, is deceptive in nature. As such, Pisces is prone to romanticize. This causes them to cross personal boundaries and self-destruct. This type of martyrdom is confusing and childish to pragmatic Virgos.

Still, change comes easily to these flexible signs. Pisces can soften Virgo’s harsh edges, while Virgo can stiffen Pisces’ backbone. But this can only happen if both signs practice patience and empathy.

3. Gemini & Scorpio

(GoodStudio/Shutterstock.com)

Celestially speaking, Gemini and Scorpio couldn’t be more different. One is a mutable air sign ruled by Mercury. The other is a fixed water sign ruled by Pluto. Their ruling planets stand at opposite ends of the solar system, which shows in their relationships on Earth.

Scorpio prides itself on perceiving others. But Gemini seeks to be as fluid as possible. This makes it hard for Scorpios to pin Geminis down, which puts wary Scorpios on edge. If they can’t understand them, a Scorpio can’t trust them.

Meanwhile, Scorpio’s rough exterior flies in the face of Gemini’s ethos. Gemini deeply cares what others think, which is why they work so hard to be liked. The two signs struggle to see the other’s perspective.

Like Pisces and Virgo, Scorpio and Gemini can toughen and soften each other up, respectively. Gemini can teach Scorpio vulnerability. And Scorpio can teach Gemini how to live life for themselves and not others.

4. Cancer & Sagittarius

(GoodStudio/Shutterstock.com)

Cancer and Sag are like fire and ice. These two signs clash in element and modality. Though, their ruling bodies tend to be more compatible. Sag is a mutable fire sign, while Cancer is a cardinal water sign. Jupiter and the Moon can work together, but it takes some effort.

Sag is the explorer of the Zodiac. They bound from one goal to the next, constantly chasing the next high of success. While these signs are passionate, emotions don’t influence Sag—principles and logic do. If hurting feelings is what it takes to get to the top, then that’s what they’ll do.

It’s unsurprising, then, that this would be unappealing to Cancer. Emotions are Cancer’s driving force, from soaring highs to depressing lows. Once they feel jilted, they will carry a grudge forever. These signs prefer stability and routine, which Sag avoids like the plague.

Cancer’s empathic tendencies can round out Sag’s blunt persona. Similarly, Sag can help Cancer accomplish its goals, not just pine over them.

More From Suggest

It’s Not You, It’s Them: These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Worst Romantic Partners

These Are The 4 Most Toxic Couples In The Zodiac, According To The Stars

Well, Actually, These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Know-It-Alls