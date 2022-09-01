This Genius Method To Poach Mulitple Eggs At Once Is ‘Guaranteed’ To Never Fail

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are countless ways to make eggs, with some methods being much easier than others. I confess that my go-to has always been scrambled eggs because they’re pretty much impossible to mess up. On the flip side, I’ve always avoided poaching eggs at home because it seems like one of the most difficult methods to try. We can’t all be Michelin-starred chefs!

However, a Suggest editor obsessed with cooking videos came across this video the other day from Epicurious that presented this technique for poaching eggs that I found quite intriguing. In fact, the perfect poach looks even easier than a low-heat scramble.

The Secret Ingredient To The Perfect Poach

Professional chef Adrienne Cheatham is a master of poaching dozens of eggs a day for brunch service. In her latest Epicurious video, she shared her method for making foolproof poached eggs without wasting time or product that she claims NEVER fails.

The first step in this method is prepping the eggs. Unlike the vortex poaching method, Cheatham’s method allows you to poach multiple eggs at once. For prep, you pour one cup of white distilled vinegar and one cup of water into a mixing bowl and crack as many eggs as you want into the solution. Just be careful—don’t make the eggs too crowded.

After you crack the eggs, give the bowl a little shake to be certain the acid from the vinegar is getting the egg whites all around. As Cheatham explains, this is the fun science part.

The secret ingredient in this method is white distilled vinegar because of the high level of acidity. That acid will help set the outer layer of the egg white which will prevent it from going everywhere once it hits the water.

Let your eggs soak for about ten minutes. When you see the outlet layer turn opaque white, Cheatham says you are “good to go.” Next, gently ladle each egg plus some vinegar mixture into a half-full pot of water that’s been brought to a “bare simmer”—faint bubbles at the bottom and steam rising at the top.

Poach the eggs for two to three minutes, then use a slotted spoon to gently remove each one. Blot each egg with a kitchen towel (not a paper towel) and place them directly on the plate. The finishing touch is to top each egg with salt and pepper.

While the method does take a little more prep time, the ability to poach multiple eggs at once is a true game changer. Plus, you can be preparing your toast, hollandaise sauce, or other meal elements while the eggs soak.

Another option for easily cooking multiple poached eggs at once is the Eggssentials Egg Poacher Insert (available on Amazon). A Suggest editor says their sister uses this clever device to quickly whip up poached eggs every year for Christmas brunch.

Whether you’re a gadget person or like trying a new technique, these methods for making multiple poached eggs sans swirling water and praying for a cohesive egg are definitely up our alley!

