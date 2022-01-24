Yes, You Can Give Yourself A Facelift Just By Using Makeup

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Makeup is a valuable tool, offering endless ways to enhance beauty and accentuate our best facial features. Nevertheless, we all can encounter beauty dilemmas from time to time. But, before you opt for an expensive solution for your beauty conundrum, there may be an affordable, simple alternative.

Whatever your goal is, there’s always a simple beauty hack that works, whether it’s creating vibrant eyes with cat-eyeliner or drawing attention to fuller lips with lip liner.

But, for those noticing signs of aging, a simple beauty hack may not seem to be enough to restore a face that needs a lift. While the idea of a faux-facelift may seem unbelievable, two celebrity makeup artists promise that their subtle tips and techniques will make all the difference. Plus, you can achieve this clever beauty hack using the makeup that’s already in your bag.

So before you go about your daily makeup routine, make sure to keep in mind these facelifting tricks for a fresh, sculpted look.

Blush Placement Matters

Sir John, makeup artist for celebrities including Euphoria’s Zendaya and Beyoncé, explained blush draping to InStyle. Blushes are typically applied to the apples of the cheeks, but in order to create the illusion of lift, blushes are applied to higher points on the face. We recommend Sephora’s Collection of Blush Powder.

“Make sure that you go high on the temples of the cheek with blush,” explained Sir John. Additionally, while blush can be applied to the tops of the cheeks, it can also be applied to the temples, which produces a sculpting look without the aid of contour.

Blend Contour Upwards

Jamie Dorman, a celebrity makeup artist, offers some advice for women who are contouring their faces. Dorman told InStyle that by blending upwards after applying color, you will not only lift the face but also prevent the contour from appearing muddy. We recommend the Aesthetica Cosmetics Contour and Highlighting Kit as it blends easily and is suitable for all skin types.

Furthermore, while contouring can offer some amazing results, Sir John advised against contouring the forehead so heavily. “Try not to contour your forehead too much,” explained Sir John. “That closes the face and minimizes what the eye can see.”

Less Is More When It Comes To Concealor

Applying heavy concealer under the eye won’t create the illusion of lift if you’re trying to create one. On the contrary, you’re creating the opposite effect. By applying concealer to the inner and outer corner of the eye and blending upward, you can create a lift.

One concealer that we highly recommend is the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer. Not only is this brand available in a wide variety of shades, but it’s also waterproof and has been shown to drastically improve the appearance of fine lines and dark circles.

Be Strategic With Mascara

In terms of eyes, Sir John explained again that less is more. Rather than focusing on the outer corners of the eyes, try applying mascara to the center of the eyes. “That will induce that ‘Bambi’ effect that we love to see,” he stated.

Lastly, Sir John recommended keeping makeup on the bottom lashes to a minimum. As an alternative, Sir John suggested a subtle beige liner on the bottom lash line, which will make the eyes pop.

Learn The Lifting Eyeliner Technique

Sir John explained how we apply eyeliner can also lift the face. Moreover, using the lifting eyeliner technique is all that it takes. “Start in the tear ducts and give yourself a beautiful saturated line with a pencil or gel along the upper lash line,” he said. “Once you get to the pupil of your eye, instead of going down, go slightly up, so it gives a lifting effect. Lifting liners can elongate the eyes and make them appear brighter, wider, and bigger.”

