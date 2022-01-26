Here’s The Secret To Keeping Your Indoor Succulents Alive This Winter

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Succulents are a wonderful choice for both novices and seasoned growers alike. A charming addition to any home decor, these vibrant, fun, and unique-looking plants are easy to take care of and a joy to collect. Despite being easy to care for, there may still be some challenges for indoor succulent growers.

How To Keep Your Succulents Alive And Thriving

Since succulents can thrive indoors, many people believe they are able to survive anywhere inside the home. But as with any plant, succulents require the right placement, soil, watering schedule, and lighting to flourish. You can keep your succulents alive indoors for years to come by following a few simple tips.

1. Pay Attention To Watering

(PaniYani/Shutterstock.com)

One of the biggest misconceptions about succulents is how to correctly water them. Yes, it is true that these fleshy plants can survive droughts and intense heat. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean they thrive in such conditions.

Succulents can survive some pretty harsh circumstances, including the dusty shelves of your living room bookcase. However, to make sure they stay alive and healthy, remember to water them properly. Also, keep in mind that overwatering can damage your plant as well. Succulents are prone to root rot from overwatering.

When watering succulents, follow these general guidelines: during the summer, water them once a week and once every two weeks during the winter. Succulent soil should not be moist or dusty. It’s also a good idea to grab a watering can that’s specifically designed to water succulents. One of our favorites is the Oubest Succulent Irrigation Bottle, which can be found on Amazon for a steal.

2. Use The Right Soil

(Maridav/Shutterstock.com)

Although it may be easy to leave succulent plants in the planters purchased at the store, according to MarthaStewart.com the right soil is essential for succulents. “Succulent mixes vary but generally contain a mix of sphagnum peat moss, perlite, and mycorrhizae to promote drainage and prevent soil compaction.”

One soil that we recommend is Superfly Bonsai Succulent and Cactus Mix. This blend is designed to provide the ideal combination of drainage and nutrition for succulents. It not only helps your plant retain water, but it also drains excess fluids away so you won’t have to worry about root rot.

3. Let Them See The Light

(Melissa39/Shutterstock.com)

Succulents love lots and lots of sunlight, so ensure they are placed in a bright spot. Lack of light or improper placement may cause succulents to grow taller to reach better lighting. Succulent growers refer to this phenomenon as “getting leggy.” Conversely, succulents that receive too much light may turn pale and go dormant. Keep a close eye on your leafy friend to make sure they’re receiving the correct amount of light.

One alternative to this is to use a grow light (we love this model from Aogled). These indoor plant lamps are adjustable and dimmable, so you can ensure your plant is always getting the right amount of light. This lamp also comes with a timer and remote for easy adjusting. “Even though I’ve only had this for a few days so far, I have already noticed that two plants that had some gaps have already straightened themselves out,” one five-star reviewer raved.

4. Choose The Right Planters

(abih/Shutterstock.com)

In much the same way how soil selection is critical when growing succulents, selecting the right terracotta pot is also very important. According to MarthaStewart.com, this is especially true for new growers. “The clay naturally wicks away moisture, and excess water can escape through the bottom. However, once you’re more familiar with succulents and their unique soil and watering needs, you can use almost any vessel, from teapots to dresser drawers.”

Moreover, the Potey Shallow Terracotta Succulent Planters are great for their moisture-wicking and drainage capabilities. Maintaining succulents and caring for them is both fun and rewarding. Take proper care of your indoor succulents and you will get enjoyment from them for years to come.

