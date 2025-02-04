How Kanye West’s Grammys Stunt With Wife Bianca Censori Just Cost Him $20 Million

To no one’s surprise, Kanye West’s naked Grammys stunt with his wife Bianca Censori has already had a negative impact on his career.

According to the Daily Mail, West lost a $20 million deal to perform in Japan after the controversial Grammys red carpet incident. The rapper recently signed to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. However, the performances have reportedly been shelved.

“Kanye is just f—ing up every opportunity that comes to him,” a source told the media outlet. “The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan.”

The insider further pointed out that Japan is experiencing a “cultural awakening” regarding women’s rights. The #MeToo movement is also “really strong” in the country.

“What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable,” the source continued. “He has completely culturally misjudged Japan.”

Along with parading Bianca Censori in a barely there ensemble on the Grammys red carpet, Kanye West was allegedly barking orders at her amid the stunt. One lip reader, Nicola Hicking, alleged West told Censori, “You’re making a scene now.”

After Censori nodded her head, Hicking claimed that West said, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.”

West then told Censori not to drop her fur coat behind her. He commanded her to turn around. “I got you,” he said. “Alright, let’s go.”

Following the stunt, West and Censori left the Grammys without a fuss.



The Source Claimed that the Investors Behind Kanye West’s Upcoming Japan Performances Were ‘Extremely Upset’ WIth the Grammys Stunt

Meanwhile, the source pointed out that the investors behind Kanye West’s Japan performances were “extremely upset” with his stunt at the Grammys.

“It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows,” the insider predicted. “He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He’s just not welcome anymore.”

The source also noted that the stunt was a big blow for West. This is because he lived in Japan for “around a year now.” They believe he did not see the investors’ reactions coming.

West allegedly angered some of his American colleagues and backers, along with the Japanese investors. Some noticed that the stunt was performed in front of a billboard asking for donations to aid those who lost their homes to the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

“This was totally disrespectful to the Grammys. To pull a stunt at what is essentially a fundraiser and in the context of what has been going on in LA is almost inconceivably stupid, crass, and wrong,” one backer told the Daily Mail. “It’s a f—- up on a huge scale, but all that Kanye is interested in at the moment is launching his cryptocurrency, and everything else seems to pass him by.”