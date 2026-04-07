How Discovery Channel Star Todd Meadows Died

Todd Meadows, a 25-year-old deckhand featured on the Discovery Channel series Deadliest Catch, died after a tragic accident at sea. His cause of death has been revealed.

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TMZ obtained the death certificate, which details his grizzly end. The certificate confirms that Meadows died on February 25, 2026, while working aboard the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady in the Bering Sea, roughly 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. He fell overboard during active fishing operations, prompting an immediate emergency response from the crew.

Crew members quickly launched a rescue effort and pulled Meadows from the freezing water within minutes. Despite those efforts, they found him unresponsive. The crew performed first aid and attempted resuscitation, but they could not revive him.

Meadows officially died by “drowning with probable hypothermia,” indicating that prolonged exposure to the near-freezing water played a critical role. Authorities ruled the manner of death an accident.

Todd Meadows Fell Victim To Icy Cold Waters

The Bering Sea is known for its extreme conditions, including icy temperatures that can quickly lead to hypothermia. Even short periods of exposure can prove fatal, especially during physically demanding work like crab fishing.

Meadows had recently joined the Aleutian Lady crew and was filming his first season on Deadliest Catch, a long-running reality series that documents the dangers of commercial fishing. His captain, Rick Shelford, described the day of the incident as the most tragic in the vessel’s history and remembered Meadows as a hardworking and well-liked crew member.

The Discovery Channel expressed condolences following his death, writing “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. Our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Family members mourned the loss of a young father of three. In the weeks after the incident, a fundraiser raised tens of thousands of dollars to support his children.

Investigators have continued to review the circumstances surrounding the accident, but officials have not announced any findings beyond confirming the cause of death.