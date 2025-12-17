Horror Movie Scream Queen Reveals Pregnancy Ahead of New Movie’s Premiere

There’s a new bump in the night… a rising scream queen has just announced her pregnancy, right before the premiere of her highly anticipated new horror film.

Samara Weaving, a fan favorite for starring in beloved horror films like The Babysitter and Ready or Not, and for appearing in the Scream franchise, is expecting her first baby with her husband, director and screenwriter Jimmy Warden.

The 33-year-old announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday. Weaving posted a series of shots, including snaps of her wearing a mesh lace shirt that accentuated her baby bump.

She shared a snap of herself mid-prep, rocking an updo and eye masks like a true multitasking pro. Draped in an open bathrobe that highlighted her baby bump, Weaving looked effortlessly chic. The post finished with a clever touch—delicious pastries arranged to spell out “Ready or Not 2,” a playful nod to her upcoming film (Ready or Not 2: Here I Come) hitting theaters next spring.

“Ready or Not: Here I Come,” she captioned the post.

Horror Fans and Fellow Scream Queens Congratulate Samara Weaving on Her Upcoming Baby

Of course, friends, horror buffs, and fellow scream queens wasted no time creeping into the comments to congratulate Weaving on her upcoming little terror.

“Sexiest pregnant lady ever,” fellow Scream franchise alum and Buffy the Vampire Slayer legend Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote. “Whaaaaattttt? Congrats Sam… so happy for you guys,” her Nine Perfect Strangers co-star Melvin Gregg gushed.

“SAAAAMMM!!!!🤩😍♥️ Ahhhhh Congratulations, mama and @jimmywarden_ !! Oooh babay bay-bah!!Ash vs. Evil Dead star Dana DeLorenzo added.

“Congrats! Who is the dad?” proud pop and Weaving’s husband, Jimmy Warden, joked.

Speaking of which, Weaving isn’t the only one with horror chops in this union. According to IMDb, Warden wrote horror flicks like the infamous Cocaine Bear and The Babysitter: Killer Queen… which starred Weaving.

Jimmy Warden and Samara Weaving in 2023. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is set to drop in theaters April 10, 2026