Hoover Man Prepared To Pay Hitman $50,000 To Kill His Family Of Seven

A Hoover man has pleaded guilty to attempting to hire a hitman to kill his wife and children. Up to $50,000 was offered for the full job.

Videos by Suggest

Years of abuse and harassment led up to the moment Mohammad Mohammad, 64, went far enough to order a hit on his family. WBRC reported that the madman pleaded guilty to the seven counts of murder-for-hire before U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala on September 25.

Mohammad will receive the statutory maximum sentence for each of the seven counts.

According to an affidavit obtained by the same outlet, Mohammad was prepared to pay $20,000 for the murder of his wife, and an extra $5,000 for any of his six children the hitman was able to take out. This conversation happened in September 2024 when Mohammad spoke to an undercover FBI agent whom he believed was a hitman.

Speaking to the presumed hitman, Mohammad said, “Your money maximum within two weeks. Not five [thousand dollars]. Twenty. Because it’s the big head. The others, it’s OK. They are trash. Cockroaches. You know. But this one, deserve more. I give it to you.”

Court records state Mohammad felt his “pride and self-dignity” had been destroyed in the falling out between him and his family.

Alabama Native Abuses Family For Years, Then Tries To Get Them Killed

This chilling story comes after years of abuse that Mohammad subjected his family to.

Reportedly, his wife filed the first protection-from-abuse order around eight months after their marriage in 2021. This happened after Mohammad sent his kids to the emergency room after he “put his hands” on them.

A laundry list of other insane acts, such as threatening to kill them in an assortment of ways, holding knives up to their children’s heads, threatening to lock them in the basement, and setting their cars on fire, provides a clear picture of his persistent abuse.

“…Mohammad said he wanted to shoot my daughter between the eyes.”

Thankfully, Mohammad shouldn’t be seeing the light of day any time soon. I hope his children and wife can live much more peaceful lives now.