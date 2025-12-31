‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Reveals The Worst Time To Approach Him As A Fan

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin loves interacting with fans. But that doesn’t mean you should just approach him on the street at any time.

Culkin revealed the worst time to approach him if you’re a fan. He set some rules for fans and detailed when he doesn’t want to be bothered. Appearing on “SmartLess,” hosted by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Culkin said that he tries to keep his family separate from fame.

“Don’t approach me when I’m at the dinner table. I don’t like that. Don’t approach me when I’m with my kids,” Culkin said of his young children. Likewise, you probably shouldn’t follow the actor into the bathroom.

Macaulay Culkin Speaks Out

Culkin said he’s more than game to interact with fans at public events. But outside of those, he wants to be treated like a person with boundaries.

“I just realized that I’m in charge of the social contract,” Culkin said. “I’m in charge of the interaction. I can guide this interaction.”

The actor has had a love-hate relationship with fame. Despite starring in some of the biggest films of the 1990s as a child star, Culkin decided to step away from acting when he was just a teen.

At the time, he said that he just wanted to be a normal teen.

“What I wanted was to be with people my own age,” Culkin said. “A lot of the stuff I did when I was a kid — I wasn’t doing ensembles. It was me. I wanted to go out. I wanted to date girls – I wanted to hang out with people my own age – I wanted to go to a party – I can’t tell you how many bar mitzvahs I missed.”

Culkin is glad for the role fame has given him. He’s reflected on how he landed his big break. His father had took his siblings to get headshots.

“My mom just wanted a break and said, ‘Take Mac with you,’” he recalled. “Out of the gate — first audition — booked, booked, booked.”

“This is a line of work I didn’t find,” Culkin added. “It found me. That’s kind of why I came back around to it.”