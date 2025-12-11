‘Holmes on Homes’ Cast Member Dead at 56: HGTV Confirms Death of Frank Cozzolino

Frank Cozzolino, the electrician who appeared on HGTV’s Holmes on Homes has passed away at 56. The cast and his family are in deep mourning. He was 56.

Mike Holmes Jr, the host of the hit home renovation show Holmes on Homes, shared to the world the passing of the electrician many fans know and love. Mike Holmes has been active on social media to share his grief.

Frank Cozzolino died “all of a sudden due to complications” on December 4.

His Instagram page has dedicated two posts to Frank Cozzolino. In the first one, he issued a deep statement. He wrote, “I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino.”

“Frank made us better,” he continued. “His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That’s just who he was. Frank wasn’t just good at what he did, he really cared. He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with.”

“Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you buddy.”

Frank Cozzolino Experienced Liver Issues

In a 2022 episode of Holmes Family Rescue, Cozzolino opened up about his liver problems. “About 10 years ago, I was diagnosed with a very rare liver disease,” he said. Doctors told him he only had five years left thanks to his liver.

“You need a liver or you’re going to die.” He said the news hit him like a truck.

The many adjustments he made to his life did help prolong his life, however. In a follow-up post, Mike shared further about what he went through to keep him going.

“Frank has gone through hell,” he shared. “I mean he’s had a liver six years ago, that liver failed, he had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go, we thought for sure that he wasn’t going to make it, and he came back.”

“He will be sadly missed,” Mike finally concluded.