hollywood-legend-dana-tana-has-died

Dana Tana, the former actor and restaurateur known for his famous West Hollywood restaurant popular with celebrities for over 50 years, has died.

Videos by Suggest

His restaurant’s staff announced his passing on Saturday at 90 on Facebook.

“The great Dan Tana has passed on,” they wrote alongside a photo of Tana at the restaurant. “We all know that he created a very magical place. Our beloved little yellow house will forever feel his presence.”

“Dan started out working for La Scala and The Villa Capri in the 1950s,” the statement added. “It was working for those classic eateries that encouraged him to open his own! And he did just that. He was always proud of where he came from and what he accomplished, a former soccer star from Yugoslavia.”

Dan Tana, image via Facebook / Dan Tana’s Restaurant.

In their post, Tana’s staff noted all of the classic celebrities he rubbed elbows with back in the day.

“Dan had wonderful stories about Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, James Dean, Frank Sinatra, and Sammy Davis. In fact, Robert Urich’s character was named after Dan Tana on the classic TV show, Vega$. Today, Dan Tana’s is owned by his dear friend Sonja Perencevic, who’s kept it exactly the same since 1964.”

“This man is a legend, and as you know, a legend never dies,” the statement concluded.

Dana Tana Appeared on Shows Like ‘Peter Gunn’

Tana, originally from Belgrade, Yugoslavia, moved to Canada to pursue a soccer career but later shifted paths. He relocated to Hollywood, starting as a dishwasher before becoming a maître d’hôtel.

During this time, Tana began studying drama under renowned acting coach Jeff Corey, who had trained stars like Natalie Wood, Angie Dickinson, and Kim Novak, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He made his feature film debut in 1957 with The Enemy Below and later appeared in television series such as Peter Gunn.

Dan Tana’s was Johnny Carson’s Favorite Los Angeles Restaurant

Per THR, Dan Tana’s Restaurant opened in 1964, replacing Dominick’s hamburger stand on Santa Monica Boulevard. Serving New York Italian dishes and staying open late, the restaurant gained popularity after a positive Los Angeles Times review in 1966 boosted its customer base.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was once nearby, attracting stars like Kirk Douglas, John Wayne, Jack Nicholson, Cameron Diaz, and Johnny Carson. Carson even called it his favorite L.A. restaurant on The Tonight Show after Richard Burton shared a story about being turned away from one of its 17 tables.

After building a star-studded clientele, the restaurant paid tribute to its famous patrons by naming several signature dishes after them. Highlights include veal cutlets inspired by George Clooney and Steak and Peppers dedicated to Frank Sinatra.

Before his passing, Tana sold the restaurant to its current owner, Perencevic, in 2009 and retired to Belgrade, Serbia.