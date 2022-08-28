Why Some Think Hoda Kotb’s Sweet Instagram Post Was Actually A Message About These Savannah Guthrie Feud Rumors

Hoda Kotb joined Savannah Guthrie as co-anchor of Today in 2018. While the journalists have a great working relationship, sexist feud rumors have plagued them for years. Thankfully, they haven’t let the talk get to them.

They Have Been Friends For Over A Decade

While they’ve only been co-anchors since 2018, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have worked together for over 14 years. The pair met when they shared an office at NBC headquarters back in 2007. According to the co-anchors, they hit it off immediately.

“That’s when we discovered that we’re both messy and we both love powdered Coffee-mate in our coffee,” Guthrie told Parade in 2018. “I also noticed Hoda’s purse is basically like mine: It’s like carrying a trash bag around everywhere. It was splayed open, and lying there was a bottle of Coffee-mate, and I was like, I understand this woman.”

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Shares Her Sympathy For Fellow News Anchor Following Devastating Loss Of His Son

All those years ago, we doubt they saw a future as co-anchors of the Today show. It’s a dream come true for the pair — and who else gets the privilege of working so closely with someone you genuinely like? According to the rumor mill, it was just too good to be true. As the first female co-anchors of the show, the tabloids assumed there was no way they were genuinely getting along behind the scenes.

Hoda Kotb’s Sweet Message

It’s an unfortunate rumor, but it isn’t surprising. After so many years of there being limited spots for women at the top, there’s a common notion that ambitious women have to be in constant competition. Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case for Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Whether it’s sweet on-air moments or social media tributes, the co-anchors have made it clear that their bond is unbreakable.

On August 9, Guthrie celebrated Kotb’s birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. “She is our sunshine,” Guthrie wrote in the caption.

In her own post, Kotb thanked Guthrie for her loving words. She reposted a photo of her and Guthrie in a tight embrace and wrote in the captions, “Just because– and thank you!!! It was absolutely perfect !! Xoxoox.”

Finally, when Kotb graced the cover of People with her adorable daughters, Guthrie celebrated the milestone. “I bought the rest of the copies that Sami [Kotb’s mother] didn’t grab lolz,” Guthrie commented on a photo of the magazine cover.

Some fans have speculated that these social media interactions are in response to the increase in feud rumors — but if you’ve been paying attention, you know that Guthrie and Kotb have nothing to prove. They’ve always been close, and we hope to see more displays of their beautiful friendship in the future.

More Stories From Suggest